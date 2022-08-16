Read full article on original website
Mayoral Candidate Focused on Safety Leaves Loaded Gun in Cafe Bathroom
"Little Rock will be a safer place to live in under my administration as mayor," Steve Landers tweeted after a shooting in the Arkansas capital recently.
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Little Rock community activists react to 15 shootings over weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the course of the weekend, Little Rock saw a spree of violent crimes. The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed 15 shootings, with three people dead in a 26-hour time span. Community activists, like Pastor Walter Crockran with the organization 'Arkansas Stop the Violence'...
Mothers heartbroken by Little Rock violence
Every time a life is taken by gun violence, it leaves a grieving family behind, and at least 15 shootings last weekend forced many of those families to relive their trauma.
Little Rock Police Department introduces new headquarters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were to take a drive down to Markham Street in Downtown Little Rock, you'd likely notice a new addition – the new Little Rock Police Headquarters. The Little Rock Police Department is almost completely moved into its brand new building, and it...
New report looks at children's behavior and mental health
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant
ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
Little Rock mayoral candidates talk plans for city at forum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's mayoral candidates met for the first time on Thursday to talk about why they want the job and the visions they have for the city. The candidates met at the Little Rock Realtors Association's August meeting held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Candidates,...
Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations
Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
LRPD reports reveal additional details on weekend shooting spree, accused shooter
Additional details in shootings, and charges filed, in Little Rock over an Aug. 14 series of incidents.
LRPD investigating Fillmore St. shooting that injured pregnant woman, 5-year-old
Little Rock police investigating an overnight shooting involving a pregnant woman, along with her 5-year-old daughter.
Conway police investigate shots fired on Commerce Street
CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Commerce Street. No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers have cleared the scene and are attempting to locate all parties involved in the incident. At this...
Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. The event is free to the public. […]
University of Central Arkansas introduces Naloxbox kits to help reverse opioid overdose
CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas has become the first college in the state to add emergency opioid overdose reversal kits across campus through the Arkansas Collegiate Network’s Collegiate Naloxbox Bystander Rescue Program. The university partnered with the state's Department of Human Services Division of Aging,...
3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
