ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Little Rock Police Department introduces new headquarters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were to take a drive down to Markham Street in Downtown Little Rock, you'd likely notice a new addition – the new Little Rock Police Headquarters. The Little Rock Police Department is almost completely moved into its brand new building, and it...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

New report looks at children's behavior and mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Violent Crime#Arkansas Baptist College#Fbi
THV11

Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant

ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
THV11

Little Rock mayoral candidates talk plans for city at forum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's mayoral candidates met for the first time on Thursday to talk about why they want the job and the visions they have for the city. The candidates met at the Little Rock Realtors Association's August meeting held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Candidates,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations

Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway police investigate shots fired on Commerce Street

CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Commerce Street. No injuries have been reported at this time. Officers have cleared the scene and are attempting to locate all parties involved in the incident. At this...
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. The event is free to the public. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTTS

3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy