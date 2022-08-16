ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uodSe_0hJl6HHQ00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continuing to drop, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday new water restrictions for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico.

Two months ago, the seven states that rely on water from the Colorado River — California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Utah — were tasked with coming up with plans to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, the Los Angeles Times reports. The talks have been at times contentious, due to the states all having different interests, and an agreement has yet to be reached.

Tanya Trujillo, the Interior Department's assistant secretary for water and science, said on Tuesday that a Tier 2 shortage has been declared for 2023, a first for the Colorado River. This means Arizona's annual water apportionment will be reduced by 21 percent, Nevada's by 8 percent, and Mexico's by 7 percent.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell are the Colorado River's two main reservoirs, and their water levels are at historic lows — both are nearly three-fourths empty, the Times says. The causes include climate change, chronic overuse, and the dry climate, and Trujillo said "in order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the [Colorado River] Basin must be reduced."

Arizona and Nevada have already gone through one round of water reductions, and lawmakers are calling on other states to do more about the crisis. "Arizona has offered to put more wet water on the table than any other state, where other parties have offered a fraction of the same amount," Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) wrote in a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 3

Related
Smithonian

Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque

After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Arizona Government
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Lake Mead#The Los Angeles Times#The Interior Department#The Colorado River System
The Independent

Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border

Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.The Cessna 207 carrying a pilot and six passengers reported an engine problem shortly before the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page at around 5.30pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two passengers died, three suffered serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, according to authorities.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The plane became submerged in the lake after...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy