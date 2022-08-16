Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Brewster Tabbed to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday. With the honor, Brewster earns her third consecutive nod on the watch list,...
ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Five Reasons Why WVU is a 'Dangerous Team' in 2022
Big things coming for the Mountaineers?
WBOY
Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
morgantownmag.com
A “Major” Star
Late ’80s Mountaineer QB Major Harris gave fans extra—and WVU’s 1988 domination of Pitt was part of that. Mountaineer history is full of great and exciting football players—Pat White, Darryl Talley, Sam Huff, Jeff Hostetler, and Pac Man Jones, just to name a few. But no player was as much fun to watch as Major Harris.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
WBOY
GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
wvsportsnow.com
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off
West Virginia joins SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin in the Ft. Myers Tip-off
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOY
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Jerry West and Rod Thorn to introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame induction
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Fellow West Virginia basketball legends and Hall of Famers, Jerry West and Rod Thorn, will introduce WVU head coach Bob Huggins when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. After 916 wins, two NCAA National Coach of the Year awards, and two Final Four appearances, Huggy Bear’s induction is well overdue.
WBOY
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WBOY
Seven join Mountaineers for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of seven student-athletes joining the program for the 2023 season. The group features five transfers, as well as two freshmen to complete the 2022 signing class. Joining the Mountaineers are Keegan Allen (Rogers, Arkansas), Bryce Amos (Shadyside, Ohio), Nick Barone (Montoursville, Pennsylvania), Caleb McNeely (Versailles, Kentucky), Grant Siegel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Blaine Traxel (Burbank, California) and Landon Wallace (Roseville, California).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Fairmont Senior returns after last year’s underdog performance
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior returns this fall following their underdog run to the Class AA State title last fall. “The most important lesson, probably experience for these guys is that anytime you’re done or out or whatever. However grave the situation, we feel we can still play back and have a chance to win,” said Head Coach Nick Bartic.
WVU’s blue emergency lights, and why they may not get fixed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may have seen the emergency telephones or “blue lights” scattered across the WVU campus, but it’s important to note that over half of these phones are out of order. The issue was initially reported by WVU’s independent student newspaper The Daily Athenaeum. The article featured comments from a student and […]
monvalleyindependent.com
Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team
Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
wajr.com
After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
Comments / 0