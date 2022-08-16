ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Eddie Shelton
1d ago

he's not the only one there's a lot of police officers on the training police force who need to be suspended for lying in their police reports I know as experience and the judges back them up some of them need to be suspended to

Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer

A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk

Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Public Safety
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store

An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
TRENTON, NJ
