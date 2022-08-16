Read full article on original website
Eddie Shelton
1d ago
he's not the only one there's a lot of police officers on the training police force who need to be suspended for lying in their police reports I know as experience and the judges back them up some of them need to be suspended to
Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer
A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
Man charged with manslaughter after knocking out N.J. car burglar
A Union City, New Jersey, man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the buglar died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug....
Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Delco: Police
A Philadelphia man on parole is facing new charges after he was busted with a loaded gun and drugs in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers stopped Faheem Wynn, 28, on MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, because he was driving with a fake registration placard, Darby Township police said.
Passaic Sheriff: Trio Nabbed With Dozens Of Heroin Folks, Crack Vials, Ecstasy, More
Passaic County sheriff’s detectives nabbed three men who they said had more than 75 heroin folds, a couple dozen vials and baggies of crack and nearly a dozen Ecstasy pills among them. Members of the department’s Bureau of Narcotics and Fugitive Warrant Squad first spotted Nahdir Gonzalez, 29, “continuously...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk
Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges
A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said. Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.
Woman Arrested After Threatening To Kill Sussex County Homeowner, Police Say
A woman was arrested after threatening to kill a Sussex County homeowner, authorities said. Officers responding to a harassment report on West Shore Tr. in Byram Township found that Caterina Capalbi had threatened to kill the homeowner on Sunday, July 31, police said in a Wednesday, August 17 release. Capalbi...
NJ man charged with theft, selling police property valued at $250,000
A Medford, New Jersey man has been accused of stealing and selling about $250,000 worth of property belonging to a Central New Jersey police department.
sauconsource.com
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store
An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Random License Plate Check Nabs Fugitive With Cocaine, Heroin On Route 22: Authorities
A 48-year-old driver subject to a random license plate check by Branchburg police turned out to be wanted to failing to show up in court and had cocaine, heroin and Xanax on him and in his car, authorities said. A township officer patrolling Route 22 scanned John W. Hartrum's plates,...
Bensalem police investigating string of car thefts, attempted burglary
"I looked at the alert and I was hoping it was just a cat. It turned out it was three guys walking around in our backyard," said general manager William Mack
Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say
Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Police ID 3 suspects charged in shooting outside West Philly rec center; 5 injured
Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center Tuesday night that injured five people.
