'Imagine, innovate and inspire': Nederland ISD among Southeast Texas school districts that received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency

14 Beaumont ISD campuses 'not rated,' 2 campuses get A rating from TEA for 2022
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont Independent School District campuses and two Beaumont charter schools received A grades from the TEA for 2022 but 14 BISD campuses were not rated. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses on Monday morning.
Power City | Industrial firefighter positions available at several Southeast Texas plants
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to get hired to help protect plants in the area in case of emergencies. It's called the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC). They're hiring for open spots at plants in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. You must be 18 years old...
Drainage District 6 manager retires, board will meet to discuss replacement
BEAUMONT, Texas — The general manager of Jefferson County Drainage District 6 retired last week. Joseph Majdalani, general manager of Drainage District 6, retired on Friday, August 12, 2022, after working at the job for about 2 and a half years according to the district's attorney Thad Heartfield. Majdalani...
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Pest control experts, county officials give advice on how to repel mosquitoes in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In Southeast Texas, it’s hot, humid and rains a lot, meaning there’s a lot of bugs. One bug in particular, mosquitoes, get worse this time of year. But because winters are short, the problem exists basically all year round. Experts on both the private...
Sidney Valentine named president of Lamar Institute of Technology
BEAUMONT, Texas — The national search for the new president of the Lamar Institute of Technology is over. The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of LIT. He was named the sole finalist for the position in July 2022.
Lamar University kicks off upcoming academic year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In its centennial year as a higher education institution, Lamar University is in a state of reflection. At the annual convocation held ahead of the 2022-23 academic year in the Montagne Center Tuesday, Lamar University President Jaime Taylor noted that there's one thing the students, faculty and staff at Lamar have always known how to do -- adapt.
Support Girls' Haven by pumping gas at select Shell gas stations in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to help out a local non-profit organization, just by putting gas throughout all of August and September. One of the Shell gas stations that offers this opportunity is the one at Eastex Freeway and Lucas Drive. The gas station owner, Tri-Con,...
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
$1 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Southeast Texan
What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team's merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Democratic candidate Luke Warford kicks off 'Great Texas Train Tour' in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner held a press conference at the Beaumont train station on Monday. Luke Warford (D) made a stop in Beaumont during the first full day of his Great Texas Train Tour. At the press conference, Warford highlighted how the Texas...
FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Husband and wife duo create community garden in Beaumont's historic Pear Orchard neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — The historic Pear Orchard neighborhood in Beaumont is now home to a community garden, thanks to a husband and wife duo. The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote healthy behaviors. Chef Delilah Johnson...
Memorial High School staff taking extra precautions to ensure students safety, health for the 2022-23 school year
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — District officials, staff and educators across Southeast Texas are doing what they can to make sure students have a safe 2022-23 school year. Many Southeast Texas students began their first day of school on Wednesday morning. Teachers and staff members at many campuses went in early to get their classrooms ready to open.
Lawyers for man allegedly paralyzed by Beaumont Police officer say he was locked in a cell, unable to stand for more than 18 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — A press conference was held in Beaumont Thursday to reveal new information regarding a man accusing a Beaumont Police Department officer of paralyzing him from the chest down. A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Christopher Shaw July 2022. Shaw was taken into police custody...
'It just speaks to the community' : Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held benefit for 3-year-old girl battling leukemia
NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
'Tasting for Some Other Place' celebrates 20 years of supporting Beaumont's soup kitchen
Beaumont soup kitchen "Some Other Place" is holding its 20th annual fundraiser Tuesday evening in downtown Beaumont.
Members of Beaumont community mourning loss of beloved 104-year-old World War II veteran
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are mourning the loss of a beloved World War II veteran. Peter Graves Byrd Jr, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home in Beaumont. Byrd was 104 years old when he died and was born on September 17, 1917.
