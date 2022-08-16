Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
California Home Builders Pays $230.66MM for 376-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles
Mill Creek Residential is making a significant profit, recently letting go of a 376-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles’ Playa Vista. According to public records, the Boca Raton-based investment company sold the property for $230.66 million, or about $613,457 per unit. The buyer in the transaction was California Home Builders, a Canoga Park-based residential developer.
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
2urbangirls.com
New affordable housing development for seniors breaks ground in city of Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. — Affordable housing developer Abode Communities and the City of Glendale broke ground today on the adaptive re-use of Harrower Village, a 40-home affordable senior housing multifamily building that is expected to open in late 2023. “Glendale is stronger when we can ensure housing for our most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County
The average monthly cost of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in California (with Map & Photos)
Los Angeles is the most populous city in California, followed by San Diego and San Jose. Covering an area of 423,970 square kilometers, the State of California is located in the western (Pacific) region of the United States. The largest cities in California. 1. Los Angeles - 3,971,883.
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanfernandosun.com
Four Million LA County Residents Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
Orange County Business Journal
Alteryx: Big Data, Big Dreams in Irvine
The newly unveiled Spectrum Terrace headquarters of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) are expected to entice its employees—an estimated 350 of the data analytics software firm’s approximately 2,000 full-time employees are in Orange County—to return to the office. People are encouraged to be in the offices on “Together...
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
KTLA.com
Kimberly Cheng’s family’s Hollywood resilience and strength
KTLA 5 reporter Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story begins in Hollywood. Born in the middle of four children to Cambodian refugees, her family is the American Dream personified. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
foxla.com
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
beckersasc.com
California physician who fraudulently billed insurers $600M gets 10 years in prison
Randy Rosen, MD, a former anesthesiologist in Beverly Hills, Calif., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing nearly $38 million through an insurance fraud scheme that paid patients at sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary testing and surgeries. On Aug. 12, Mr. Rosen, 59, pleaded guilty...
easyreadernews.com
KO’d: Jon Schwartz was a beloved Manhattan Beach chiropractor with a passion for boxing
Friends suspect his boxing led to him taking his life. Dr. Jon Schwartz had a chiropractic office in Manhattan Beach for approximately three decades, and treated thousands of patients over the years. Few of them knew that for much of that time he was also living another life. In that one he was a skilled gym boxer who sparred with countless opponents, including professionals.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Comments / 0