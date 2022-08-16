Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
foxnebraska.com
Hershey man in critical condition following crash northwest of North Platte
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A Hershey man is in critical condition following a crash northwest of North Platte Monday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road, northwest of North Platte.
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
knopnews2.com
Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The early investigation into an ATV rollover northeast of North Platte appears to be the result of a medical issue. 60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control and rolling the ATV he was riding while rounding up loose cattle. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the accident happened on Wednesday, August 16 shortly before 9 am. I happened near Hodges Road on East Weems Road. When deputies and Logan County Rescue responders arrive, Hiatt was in critical condition, but despite life-saving measures, Hiatt died at the scene.
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
North Platte man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman at Hershey store
HERSHEY, Neb.-A North Platte man faces numerous criminal allegations following an incident at a Hershey store. At around 9:35 p.m., on July 31, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at Western Convenience Store. Deputies met with a female who alleged she...
Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
Troopers find $4 million worth of cocaine during Nebraska traffic stop
Nebraska State Patrol allegedly found over $4 million in cocaine during a traffic stop in Siouxland.
North Platte Telegraph
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
knopnews2.com
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
North Platte police make 253 contacts during speeding enforcement campaign
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-From July 20th through August 15th, the North Platte Police Department participated in the Speeding Prevention Enforcement Grant in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Officers participating worked 208 hours of Grant funded overtime. Department-wide, the North Platte Police Department issued Sixty-six citations for...
knopnews2.com
Over 2,000 North Platte citizens sign rec center petition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Around 2,105 North Platte citizens signed a petition to get a vote on the ballet for the renovation of the rec center. The renovation is another way the city is trying to make itself more enjoyable, especially for kids. With the Cody Park Pool closing during the school year, the kids are in need of a place to be able to stay active, especially in the colder months.
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
North Platte Telegraph
1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Panhandle Post
