Metropolis, IL

kbsi23.com

Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Kansas announces concert in Marion, Illinois

MARION, IL — The classic rock band Kansas is coming to the Local 6 area, with plans to play in Marion, Illinois, in April of next year. The band is set to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 20, 2023, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

High school football gets back to normal in western Kentucky

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Friday night marks the beginning of football season across the Local 6 region. Schools are hopeful this year will bring a normal football season — and an even more normal school year. In Graves County, it’s the battle of the birds. Graves County...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
CARBONDALE, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 18, 2022

Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman

Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
SIKESTON, MO
wjpf.com

Family Dollar to open Carterville location

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Carterville says a Family Dollar will soon occupy 1114 South Division Street, the longtime location of Borowiak’s IGA. Earlier this month, Borowiak’s announced they would close. They’re now in the process of selling the remaining stock and fixtures. On...
CARTERVILLE, IL
14news.com

House catches fire in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis

MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Herrin School District adds school resource officer

A man has been accused of shooting two people at a gas station in Paducah, Ky. Marion woman loses thousands of dollars in phone scam. A woman from Williamson County lost $35,000 in a phone scam. Broadway business owners concerned over community center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Business owners...
HERRIN, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated

Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

