kbsi23.com
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
KFVS12
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kansas announces concert in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — The classic rock band Kansas is coming to the Local 6 area, with plans to play in Marion, Illinois, in April of next year. The band is set to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 20, 2023, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
kbsi23.com
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
wpsdlocal6.com
High school football gets back to normal in western Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Friday night marks the beginning of football season across the Local 6 region. Schools are hopeful this year will bring a normal football season — and an even more normal school year. In Graves County, it’s the battle of the birds. Graves County...
KFVS12
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown’s
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $100 million in grants were awarded to city’s across the state of Illinois for the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets capital program. Only two communities in southern Illinois were awarded money, Carbondale and Anna. Leaders in both communities are making plans to...
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing southern Ill. man believed to be in danger
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Madison County are looking for this southern Illinois man who went missing last night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair, from Johnson County, Ill., is considered to be in danger because he has several medical conditions. Blair reportedly left...
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 18, 2022
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
KFVS12
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
wjpf.com
Family Dollar to open Carterville location
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Carterville says a Family Dollar will soon occupy 1114 South Division Street, the longtime location of Borowiak’s IGA. Earlier this month, Borowiak’s announced they would close. They’re now in the process of selling the remaining stock and fixtures. On...
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
wkms.org
Tornado-impacted school districts hope for tax-base stability for their futures
As the school year starts up in much of the state, leadership at western Kentucky school districts hit hard by last year’s tornado outbreak see the future of their districts tied to the future of their local tax bases. Two tornado-impacted communities have their own school districts — Mayfield...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis
MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
920wmok.com
Southern 7 to Hold 7th Annual Tour de Seven 5K in Hardin County
Southern 7 Health Department (S7HD) will hold its 7th “Tour de Seven” – Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on October 1 during the town’s annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
KFVS12
Herrin School District adds school resource officer
A man has been accused of shooting two people at a gas station in Paducah, Ky. Marion woman loses thousands of dollars in phone scam. A woman from Williamson County lost $35,000 in a phone scam. Broadway business owners concerned over community center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Business owners...
westkentuckystar.com
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
