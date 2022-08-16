ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.  Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.  They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.  PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane  Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Valley#Tattoos#Brown Hair
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Significant’ increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho – A major warning from Post Falls first responders Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this year,...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Three Spokane area fire levies approved, one fails

Spokane County’s canvassing board certified the primary election on Tuesday. The results brought good news for three fire districts, but bad news for another. Voters in the fire districts that serve the West Plains (District 3), the north county (District 4) and Spokane Valley re-authorized property tax levies that will continue to fund firefighters’ work.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Confrontation at Camp Bay

SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
KXLY

Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday

The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie

SPOKANE, Wash. – Ernest Everitt started woodworking at a young age, learning from his dad and brother. They taught him the importance of hard work and that he shouldn’t let his disability keep him from being productive. Ernie was born with Cerebral Palsy, so the 49-year-old is confined...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Evacuations ordered for SR-195 brush fire southwest of Spokane

Spokane County Fire District 3 has issued evacuation orders for a brush fire near State Route 195 southwest of Spokane, Spokane County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. Level 3 evacuation orders — meaning leave immediately — have been issued for the area stretching from SR-195 west to South Austin Road, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy