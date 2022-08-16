Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
WAND TV
As housing affordability falls nationwide, central Illinois holds relatively steady
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Housing affordability in the U.S. has fallen to its lowest level since 1989. NBC News reports median home prices have eclipsed $400,000 for the first time. Surging home prices and mortgage rates have continued to climb rapidly, while income growth has crawled along at a much slower rate. Monthly mortgage payments have jumped 53.7 percent over the past year. Family incomes have only climbed 5.8 percent.
kjfmradio.com
All-Inclusive Care Program for the Elderly to expand choices in care for Illinois seniors
ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
Central Illinois Proud
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events. On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria’s Goodwill Commons building in hopes to...
Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month
Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12.
ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Human Services announced in a letter to those receiving electronic benefit transfers they are changing vendors for their EBT and SNAP benefits. The benefits will not be available August 20-21. From August 19-21 IDHS said it will be converting its EBT vendor from the current vendor: Conduent State and […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Health Alert: A Common Item Is Sending Illinoisans To The Doctor
For those who might be thinking "Oh, great. Another piece about Covid-19, or monkeypox, or whatever the current topical health worry might be," don't worry. This is not about either of those medical difficulties. The bright side about this weird or unusual reason for heading to see your doctor is...
newschannel20.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
aclu-il.org
Transgender Man Denied Service at Two Downstate Walmart Stores Files Human Rights Charges
A 36-year-old transgender man from downstate Illinois filed charges of discrimination against Walmart after being denied services to cash a money order in two stores, one in Lawrenceville, and the other in Olney. The incidents, which happened in October 2021, left Skyler Hyatt feeling humiliated and embarrassed. The first incident was made more painful when a Walmart supervisor expressed disgust by rolling her eyes at Skyler.
khqa.com
Parents and teachers can claim school expenses on taxes
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K-12 students on their 2022 Illinois individual income tax returns. Parents or legal guardians of students K-12 can take a 25% tax credit for...
wmay.com
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
Not as advertised: Aetna receives highest score for state retiree insurance networks, despite apparent inaccuracies
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Aetna’s Medicare is poised to be the only health insurance option next year for roughly 140,000 retired state workers, barring successful protests from United HealthCare. The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) initially selected the CVS-owned health insurance company to provide the sole PPO plan, generally the benefit of choice […]
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
wmay.com
khqa.com
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
