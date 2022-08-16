ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BkFf_0hJl3wvE00

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- As the worst drought in centuries dries up the West, the Biden administration announced Tuesday it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.

The Interior Department said Tuesday it will work to protect the long-term sustainability of the Colorado River basin, which has dropped to record levels, by forcing California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to agree on a new water-sharing plan to replace a century-old agreement that was made when the river had more water.

"The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and low precipitation," Interior deputy secretary Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement. "In turn, severe drought condition exacerbate wildfire risk and ecosystems disruption, increasing the stress on communities and our landscapes."

In June, the Interior Department gave the states 60 days to come up with a new and reduced water allocation plan before the government stepped in Tuesday.

"You had some parties bringing a good chunk of water to the table. Others didn't even want to be bothered with coming to the table with anything meaningful," Kyle Roerink, executive director at the Great Basin Water Network, told The Hill in an interview.

As of Tuesday, the states had not reached an agreement "as the nation's largest reservoirs rapidly deplete themselves."

While the Interior Department will give the states more time to negotiate a plan, it announced drastic cuts that will go into effect at the start of next year.

Arizona will lose the most with a 21% drop in water allocation from the Colorado River starting in January. Nevada will lose 8% of its supplies, while New Mexico will lose 7% of its allocation. California is not slated to lose any of its share at this time.

"It is unacceptable for Arizona to continue to carry a disproportionate burden of reductions for the benefit of others who have not contributed," Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona's Department of Water Resources, said in a statement.

Besides conservation, the department is working to maintain water levels on the Colorado River to protect two major dams that generate electric power.

Water levels on Lake Mead near Las Vegas dropped to 1,050 feet above sea level for the first time ever, according to federal officials.

Low water levels Arizona's Lake Powell are also threatening hydro power production and electricity supplies in southern California and across the Southwest.

Farmers in California are also worried water restrictions could impact food consumers around the country.

"Hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland have been fallowed across California," Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said. "Some farmers say even more fields could go dry and out of production by next year."

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which means billions of dollars for drought preparedness could start flowing soon. The tax and climate package includes $4 billion to buy or save water for the Colorado River basin.

"As dire as this situation is, there are reasons for encouragement," Beaudreau said. "We're bringing resources to the table in the form of infrastructure investments to help with water delivery, improvement so the system to support efficiency, and support for users, including irrigators, as everyone has to tighten their belts in this situation."

Comments / 59

?‍?
1d ago

I predicted in 1972, (lived in Phoenix AZ) that the over development of Arizona would create a huge water shortage at some point and that was BEFORE global warming. Over seven million people are living in the DESERT of Arizona, with grass in their yards that they water every day. Makes NO sense to me!

Reply(1)
14
Think about it.Think about it.
1d ago

Save the planet, save endangered wildlife, keep God out of schools, its ok if you abort a baby. They worship the creation rather than the creator. Build desalination plants, invest in pipelines to flood prone areas and flow the water to drought stricken areas, put God back where He belongs, yes, in our daily life.

Reply(1)
16
nine
2d ago

Should be working on a pipeline from the Pacific to a desal plant at lake mead!!!

Reply(9)
12
Related
Smithonian

Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque

After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GreenMatters

The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why

While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Year#Colorado River#Water Level#Water Supplies#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Interior Department#Hill
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
International Business Times

Fifth Set Of Skeletal Remains Found At Lake Mead As Drought Reduces Water Levels

A fifth set of human remains has been found at Lake Mead as the country's largest man-made reservoir continues to witness plunging water levels. According to a statement issued by the National Parks Service on Tuesday, the skeletal remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, located between Nevada and Arizona, on Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
426K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy