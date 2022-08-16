NFL Draft Diamonds is proud to announce we have brought on HBCU guru Brian Pittman to Draft Diamonds to crank up Pittman’s Pocket for the 2022 HBCU football season. If you do not know Brian Pittman, you will get to know him quickly. Pittman is known for his ability to discover HBCU talent, and to shine a light on the most beloved football of the South. Let’s begin Pittman’s Pocket, but showcasing the top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class! You may know some of these players! If you do not know who they are you better start paying attention, because these guys all have a bright future!

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO