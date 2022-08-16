ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Did the NFL get played by the Browns and Deshaun Watson?

This story has been an interesting one. It has been on going for months, and I am sure you are sick of hearing about it. Well, I feel the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson just did the NFL pretty dirty. They were able to get the NFL to settle for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class

NFL Draft Diamonds is proud to announce we have brought on HBCU guru Brian Pittman to Draft Diamonds to crank up Pittman’s Pocket for the 2022 HBCU football season. If you do not know Brian Pittman, you will get to know him quickly. Pittman is known for his ability to discover HBCU talent, and to shine a light on the most beloved football of the South. Let’s begin Pittman’s Pocket, but showcasing the top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class! You may know some of these players! If you do not know who they are you better start paying attention, because these guys all have a bright future!
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season

I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

College Football: Which Teams to Watch in 2022

College football can be a bit predictable. You don’t typically see the underdogs disrupt the rankings. Power teams remain pretty steady at the top. Nowadays, there could be some upsets at Casumo football betting odds, proving that if you want something bad enough, you can get it. Add a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

35 Offensive Stars land on the Walter Payton Award Watch List

The Walter Payton Award goes to the best offensive player in FCS football, and was first awarded back in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL. This year, 35 prospects in the FCS have made the list, and one player to keep an eye on is Deion Sanders son Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State! If you click on the names below with a link you can learn more about them through our prospect interviews!
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Big Ten strike the richest TV deal in NCAA Football history | 1.2 BILLION DOLLARS

Big Ten has reached a seven year deal with CBS Sports, Fox, and NBC that is worth 1.2 billion dollars annually. The Big Ten on Thursday announced a new seven-year media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC that begins July 1, 2023, and runs through the 2029-30 season. The multiplatform agreement is believed to be the largest in the history of college athletics with industry sources putting the approximate value of the deal at a record $1.2 billion annually.
