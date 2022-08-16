Read full article on original website
Former Florida HS football player Evan Fitzgibbon killed while training to become an Army Ranger
Evan Fitzgibbon was a star football player for Foundation Academy in Florida. He would graduate and take his talents to West Point where he would exceed expectations and eventually land in Army Ranger Training. Unfortunately, Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed by a falling tree during a storm...
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett lines up with the first team offense in practice
Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with hopes of him becoming the future of the team, and it looks like he is already getting a shake at it. During practice on Tuesday, Pickett saw action with the first-team offense for the first time. Pickett had a great first pre-season game, and...
Saints RB Alvin Kamara may not face any suspension this year for his Pro Bowl fighting incident
If you drafted Alvin Kamara in Fantasy Football you should be happy. It sounds like Alvin Kamara who was arrested and charged for battery in Las Vegas at last year’s Pro Bowl will not be suspended this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the disciplinary process focused...
Why aren’t the Browns signing JC Tretter? Is he being blackballed by the NFL?
JC Tretter is the NFLPA president, and he is a pretty vocal person. He was talking trash last week after looking at pictures from Soldier Field where the field had little holes all over the place. Tretter is a very good player though too. He is not on an NFL...
Adrian Peterson looks like he is ready to punish Le’Veon Bell in Boxing Match (VIDEO)
Well all know Adrian Peterson was a big back but the 37-year-old back from Texas is now taking his talents to boxing. The former NFL running back is going to take on former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell on September 10th, and Peterson looks to be working on a KO.
Quarterback Flip Watch Intensifies As More Dominoes Fall
Even as the 2022 season arrives, several top programs are looking for arm talent.
Could the Detroit Lions be in the market for a back-up quarterback? Maybe Mason Rudolph?
The Detroit Lions love Jared Goff, but let’s face it Tim Boyle and David Blough may not be the best back-up options in the NFL if anything happens to Goff. Well, there was a report from Andrew Fillipponi that is reporting he talked with a former GM who said Mason Rudolph to the Lions could happen very soon.
Former Alabama running back Najee Harris says Nick Saban belittled him at Alabama
Najee Harris seems like a pretty fun guy, but he talked with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on the Pivot and he did not hold back any punches on Nick Saban. The former Alabama running back says he and the Ole Ball Coach bumped heads for years. “I’m...
Moments after Browns release an apology from Deshaun Watson, Watson says he is innocent
What in the world is going on? The Cleveland Browns released a statement saying that Deshaun Watson was apologetic for his actions, but he just met with reporters and said something different. Watson just addressed the media for the first time since the new suspension was announced — and despite...
Seahawks head coach says Geno Smith is the starting quarterback in Seattle | Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
Drew Lock has been receiving first team reps, and it was the first time that has happened all off-season. After practice though, Pete Carroll told reporters, Geno Smith is still his number 1 at this point. “We had planned (this) well back before the offseason even started, to get to...
Did the NFL get played by the Browns and Deshaun Watson?
This story has been an interesting one. It has been on going for months, and I am sure you are sick of hearing about it. Well, I feel the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson just did the NFL pretty dirty. They were able to get the NFL to settle for...
Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class
NFL Draft Diamonds is proud to announce we have brought on HBCU guru Brian Pittman to Draft Diamonds to crank up Pittman’s Pocket for the 2022 HBCU football season. If you do not know Brian Pittman, you will get to know him quickly. Pittman is known for his ability to discover HBCU talent, and to shine a light on the most beloved football of the South. Let’s begin Pittman’s Pocket, but showcasing the top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class! You may know some of these players! If you do not know who they are you better start paying attention, because these guys all have a bright future!
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says the team stands behind Deshaun Watson because he is their star quarterback
The Cleveland Browns are about to get booed even louder than before. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted today when talking to reporters that the main reason he is standing behind Deshaun Watson is because he is his star quarterback. “I think in this country, people deserve second chances,” Haslam told...
Aidan Hutchinson denies a kid a signature at mini camp because it was a Michigan State ball
When they say Michigan is serious about football, Aidan Hutchinson just showed the world how serious his hate is for Michigan State. Dana Nessel the Michigan Attorney General’s son asked Aidan Hutchinson for an autograph, and he agreed to sign the football, until he noticed a Michigan State logo on the ball.
Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season
I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
Patriots sign former Texas A&M Tight End Jalen Wydermyer once considered a first round pick by many
The Buffalo Bills released Jalen Wydermyer and he already has a new home. His new team is their biggest rival too. Today, the New England Patriots signed former Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer who was once projected as a first round pick, after a great career. Wydermyer would drop...
College Football: Which Teams to Watch in 2022
College football can be a bit predictable. You don’t typically see the underdogs disrupt the rankings. Power teams remain pretty steady at the top. Nowadays, there could be some upsets at Casumo football betting odds, proving that if you want something bad enough, you can get it. Add a...
35 Offensive Stars land on the Walter Payton Award Watch List
The Walter Payton Award goes to the best offensive player in FCS football, and was first awarded back in 1987, the Payton has watched past recipients such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL. This year, 35 prospects in the FCS have made the list, and one player to keep an eye on is Deion Sanders son Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State! If you click on the names below with a link you can learn more about them through our prospect interviews!
Big Ten strike the richest TV deal in NCAA Football history | 1.2 BILLION DOLLARS
Big Ten has reached a seven year deal with CBS Sports, Fox, and NBC that is worth 1.2 billion dollars annually. The Big Ten on Thursday announced a new seven-year media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC that begins July 1, 2023, and runs through the 2029-30 season. The multiplatform agreement is believed to be the largest in the history of college athletics with industry sources putting the approximate value of the deal at a record $1.2 billion annually.
