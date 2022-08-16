ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
PopCrush

Inside ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards’ $9.7 Million Aspen Home (PHOTOS)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is selling her Aspen home, where her family has sometimes lived, for $9.75 million. "Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."
REAL ESTATE
In Touch Weekly

Home Sweet Home? Tour ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody, Robyn, Meri and Janelle Brown’s Coyote Pass Property

It’s been four years since Sister Wives star Kody Brown made the decision to uproot his polygamous family from their four homes on a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The main idea was to find a forever home base for Kody and his four wives at the time — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The family was faced with several obstacles as soon as they settled down in Arizona, though.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
bravotv.com

Emily Simpson Shares a Look at Her Home Renovation: “It Will Be Amazing”

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has some major home changes in the works. Emily Simpson is continuing to transform her home. In January, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed her incredibly organized pantry and kids’ playroom, and six months later, she showed off the house’s newly painted fireplaces. More recently, Emily shared a look at the renovation happening in the house, and as she declared, “It will be amazing.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Seal Enters Home Through Cat Flap Door, Leaves Pet ‘Traumatized’

A family in New Zealand was surprised to find a young seal had broken into their home after following their cat through two cat flap doors. The Ross family of Mt Maunganui said the New Zealand fur seal spent time lounging around on their couch and in their spare room before they were able to usher it out the front door. Marine biologist Phil Ross wasn’t home when the unexpected guest was found in their house around 500 feet from the shoreline. “The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house,” he told The Guardian. “I really missed my time to shine.” A Department of Conservation ranger was called to collect the lost seal and take it back to the sea. The family cat, Coco, had fled to a neighbor’s house throughout the incident and refused to go downstairs when it came home after it was left “clearly pretty traumatized.”Read it at The Guardian
ANIMALS

