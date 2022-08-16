Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Seal Enters Home Through Cat Flap Door, Leaves Pet ‘Traumatized’
A family in New Zealand was surprised to find a young seal had broken into their home after following their cat through two cat flap doors. The Ross family of Mt Maunganui said the New Zealand fur seal spent time lounging around on their couch and in their spare room before they were able to usher it out the front door. Marine biologist Phil Ross wasn’t home when the unexpected guest was found in their house around 500 feet from the shoreline. “The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house,” he told The Guardian. “I really missed my time to shine.” A Department of Conservation ranger was called to collect the lost seal and take it back to the sea. The family cat, Coco, had fled to a neighbor’s house throughout the incident and refused to go downstairs when it came home after it was left “clearly pretty traumatized.”Read it at The Guardian
The buzzy new app Sidechat is bringing community — and toxicity — to Harvard and Tufts
"I’ve seen people use names and before the admins delete it, you can see some pretty gnarly stuff about people." Ethan Kelly was walking through Harvard Yard to class one day in the spring 2022 semester when he stopped at a booth giving out free cookies and was asked to download an app called Sidechat.
