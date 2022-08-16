Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Western Mogollon Rim FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including the Coconino Plateau and Western Mogollon Rim. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. The best chance for flash flooding is from this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Beaver Creek in southern Coconino County Beaver Creek in eastern Yavapai County * Until 430 AM MST. * At 210 AM MST, gauge reports indicated a flash flood moving down Beaver Creek into Camp Verde. The stream gauge at Montezuma Castle reported a rise of around 5 feet at 145 AM. This flood wave will travel westward through Beaver Creek into Camp Verde, reaching the Verde River between 245 and 345 AM. Low water crossings along Beaver Creek in Camp Verde will flood. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Camp Verde, Rimrock, Montezuma Well, Lake Montezuma, Mcguireville, Montezuma Castle National Monument, V Bar V Visitors Center and Wet Beaver Creek Campground. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Beaver Creek, Verde River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Arizona including Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau and Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Arizona including the following areas, Northern Gila County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
