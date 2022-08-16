Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Beaver Creek in southern Coconino County Beaver Creek in eastern Yavapai County * Until 430 AM MST. * At 210 AM MST, gauge reports indicated a flash flood moving down Beaver Creek into Camp Verde. The stream gauge at Montezuma Castle reported a rise of around 5 feet at 145 AM. This flood wave will travel westward through Beaver Creek into Camp Verde, reaching the Verde River between 245 and 345 AM. Low water crossings along Beaver Creek in Camp Verde will flood. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Camp Verde, Rimrock, Montezuma Well, Lake Montezuma, Mcguireville, Montezuma Castle National Monument, V Bar V Visitors Center and Wet Beaver Creek Campground. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Beaver Creek, Verde River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

