Griggs County, ND

KNOX News Radio

GF County ramps up demolition talk

Although no decision has been made the Grand Forks County Commission has asked staff to look into the cost of demolishing the downtown county parking ramp. A recent report from consultants suggests the structure needs some $2.4 million dollars in immediate repairs – with a 20 year maintenance plan pegged at $5.1 million. The report characterized the ramp to be in poor condition for its age.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Algal Bloom Reported in Stutsman County

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Someone has reported a potentially harmful algal bloom in Barnes Lake. According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ), a bloom was reported on Aug. 14. Rick Bohn has also reported a possibly dangerous bloom four miles North of Crystal Springs, as shown in the image above.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
VALLEY CITY, ND
740thefan.com

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend

FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Pursuit Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Jamestown Police Department reports that just before 5 PM, Chief Edinger attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE in Jamestown. The motorcycle fled and a short 5 block chase began. The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of 10th St SE.
JAMESTOWN, ND

