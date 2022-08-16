Read full article on original website
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
Ship that sank during ‘incredible storm’ in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan
The story of what unfolded on the doomed ship that fateful November night is chilling and dramatic, but until now no one had ever seen the vessel at the center of the shocking maritime tragedy. A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has...
