ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

City of Seattle Continues Heat Response Improvements

By Jamie Housen
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg9Z7_0hJl2g0d00

With more hot weather on the way, July event recap shows City’s continued efforts to improve heat response

Seattle experienced yet another record-breaking heat wave in July, with six straight days above 90 degrees. The City of Seattle responded and coordinated with partner agencies to help ensure residents could beat the heat.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with forecasted high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Residents are encouraged to follow Public Health Seattle King County tips to stay cool and to be careful if recreating in cold water. Temperatures are not expected to require the activation of extra City resources but will be monitored. Air-conditioned libraries will be open during their regular hours of operation as a safe space to cool off. A list of air-conditioned libraries and their hours of operation can be found on the Seattle Public Libraries website.

Pre-Event Heat Planning

Since the historic and deadly heat events of Summer 2021, the City of Seattle has worked with regional partners, subject matter experts including the National Weather Service and the University of Washington, and communities most impacted by heat and environmental injustice, such as seniors, primary caregivers for children, communities of color, and people experiencing homelessness, to improve our extreme heat planning and response.

The City began coordinating response for this heat wave on July 22, hosting meetings between City departments, partner agencies, and the National Weather Service throughout the duration of the heat event. These regular coordination meetings were held throughout the heat wave to facilitate a coordinated response between the City and partner agencies.

Protecting People

Seattle Parks and Recreation kept four Community Centers with air conditioning open to the public as cooling centers from Tuesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 30: Rainier Beach, International District Chinatown, and Magnuson Park. Northgate Community Center was open Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29. In total, 58 people utilized Community Centers.

Five senior centers served as cooling locations: Central Area Senior Center, Greenwood Senior Center, Pike Market Senior Center, Senior Center of West Seattle, and Southeast Seattle Senior Center. Additionally, the Greenwood Senior extended their hours through Saturday, July 30. Aging and Disability Services (ADS), purchased eight air conditioning units which were delivered to senior centers, and caseworkers made 1,703 check-in calls with at-risk long-term clients and provided 38 fans during the severe weather event.

The Seattle Public Library rescheduled staff to open all air-conditioned branches on days that they were scheduled to be closed (with the exception of the Magnolia and Madrona-Sally Goldmark branches on Friday, July 29 due to lack of staff). These locations served nearly 30,000 people during the July heat event.

The City’s HOPE Team, in partnership with outreach providers, focused on connecting those experiencing homelessness across the city with shelter options and cooling centers, performing welfare checks, helping with transportation needs, and providing water and other necessities to stay safe. The HOPE Team:

  • Facilitated 45 referrals to shelter
  • Made 150 referrals to cooling sites
  • Performed 225 welfare checks
  • Distributed 621 bottles of water
  • Provided basic needs supplies to 43 people

Health One was in the field handing out water, sports drinks, sharing information on cooling centers, and assisting with transportation on a case-by-case basis.

The City partnered with the King County Homelessness Regional Authority (KCRHA) to activate City Hall as a day center from July 26 through July 29. For a full recap of KCRHA’s response to severe weather, visit here.

Protecting Infrastructure

Seattle customers used about 194 million gallons per day (MGD) of water over the entire heat event. The average amount of water customers use this time of year is about 171 MGD. Seattle Public Utilities prepares for higher water consumption in the summer by refilling the City’s Mountain reservoirs in the spring and efficiently managing the water supply throughout the season.

SDOT crews sprayed cool water daily on the Ballard, Fremont, and University Bridges to prevent the draw bridges’ movable steel parts expanding and getting stuck.

Looking Ahead

In addition to the work done to respond to July’s heat wave, The City of Seattle is taking long term steps to reduce our contributions to climate change, mitigate its impacts on our community, and plan to build a more sustainable future:

  • Seattle is transitioning our infrastructure away from fossil fuels, reducing emissions, and raising standards for future construction. Residents can apply for assistance to convert oil furnaces to electric.
  • Seattle is improving our tree canopy to cool urban areas and reduce heat islands which improves health, equity, and climate resilience. Residents can apply to get free trees for their neighborhood.
  • Seattle is addressing historic environmental inequities and prioritizing communities where future impacts will be highest like the Duwamish Valley neighborhoods. Residents can apply for Duwamish River Opportunity Grants.
  • Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is in the process of adding cooling to community centers in neighborhoods most impacted by heat over the coming years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Tsutakawa Memorial Gates Public Celebration: September 14

Come Salute the Return of the Arboretum’s Iconic, Sculptural Entry Gates, Stolen and Destroyed at the Start of the Pandemic. Seattle, WA—You are invited to attend a free public celebration at Washington Park Arboretum for the installation of the refabricated Tsutakawa Memorial Gates. Please join us at the Graham Visitors Center (2300 Arboretum Drive East, Seattle, WA 98112) from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, for an afternoon of fun and festivities. Enjoy live music, taiko drumming, food trucks, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund invests $2.8 million in 22 community-initiated projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $2,800,000 to support community-led projects through the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ (DON) Food Equity Fund. Twenty-two community groups will receive awards ranging from $75,000 to $150,000 to advance projects that increase equitable access and opportunities to grow, learn about, and/or eat healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant foods. The projects are varied and include the creation of new food pantries, establishment of community meal programs, expansion of farm stands and community gardening programs, youth-led food distribution, intergenerational nutrition workshops, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

TRANSPORTATION OUTREACH ON-CALL; SDOT 22-018

PROEJCT: SDOT 22-018 TRANSPORTATION OUTREACH ON-CALL. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for SDOT 22-018 Transportation Outreach On-Call. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is seeking outreach and communications services to support identified capital projects that are in planning, design,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

If You Care About Climate Change, Weigh in on the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan

Seattleites have a rare opportunity to help set the stage for climate action in Seattle: the One Seattle Plan, which will determine how the City accommodates housing and job growth over the next 20 years, covering policy areas ranging from zoning and infrastructure to transportation and resilience. The One Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Suite of Legislation to Protect Reproductive Rights in Seattle

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed four bills into law to support access to abortion and reproductive healthcare in Seattle following the decision of the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mayor Harrell was joined by Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Councilmember Tammy J. Morales,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Rescue Plan Transparency Portal

Getting Back to the Basics of Good Governance — The City of Seattle built a Seattle Rescue Plan (SRP) Transparency Portal for residents to track progress as we spend nearly $300 million in federal pandemic assistance.View the Seattle Rescue Plan Transparency Portal. “Federal funds provided a critical lifeline to...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

A Recap of The AMP’s Ribbon of Light Dedication

On June 30, The AMP (Aids Memorial Pathway) celebrated the installation of the final piece of the project — Horatio Hung-Yan Law’s Ribbon of Light at Cal Anderson Park. This piece marks the final artwork installation of The AMP, which started in 2015. The dedication event featured remarks...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Projections & Maps

SPU maintains a map of Sea Level Rise (SLR) projections, showing four different levels (2 feet, 3 feet, 4 feet, 5 feet). This map gives viewers a way to see community-level impacts from various levels of coastal flooding and sea level rise. Sea level rise in Seattle is projected to be approximately one foot by 2050 and between two and five feet by 2100.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Water Resources#City Hall#Public Health
Seattle, Washington

ON CALL TECHNICAL SUPPORT; RFP #SCL-15125

The Customer Energy Solutions Division at Seattle City Light (SCL) is seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) to retain Consultants, on an On-Call basis, to provide research, planning, technical, and programmatic-related support for a broad range of customer-facing programs and services. We are seeking Consultants to support the following broad Areas of Service:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Alki Community Center

This community center is currently open for pre-registered child care only. Alki Community Center is located two blocks south of one of Seattle's most popular destinations: Alki Beach in West Seattle. Built 1954, the small brick building is connected to Alki Elementary School and adjacent to Alki Playground, which is...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Seattle, Washington

Actions & Partnerships

Stream team led by biologist Katherine Lynch (foreground) revived Thornton Creek by rebuilding its gut - a thick layer of wet earth, rich in microbes, hidden underneath the streambed. Credit: Jelle Wagenaar. We are addressing climate change across the utility and with partners. We’re guided by our “Community Centered, One...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Celebrates 50 years of African-American Culture at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Saturday, September 10, 2022; 1 – 5 p.m. Celebrations and performances include 2022 Teen Summer Musical, Black Stax, Arami Walker, Marco Farroni, and Anzanga/Zambuko Marimba Ensembles. The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) announces the 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (LHPAI) will be...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

My Letter to Seattle Labor Leaders on MightyKidz Struggle

Dear elected leaders in Seattle’s labor movement,. I am writing to urge you to stand publicly in solidarity with the teachers at the MightyKidz Childcare Center in Magnolia. The teachers are fighting for a union, and for better wages and working conditions. They courageously went on strike earlier this week. Rather than address the teachers’ concerns, the bosses at MightyKidz have retaliated against them by firing ten of the teachers in a stunning case of mass firing. As an elected representative of Seattle’s working people and as a rank-and-file member of the Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council, I am shocked and outraged at this response to the teachers’ efforts to unionize and improve conditions for themselves and the children they teach. These firings are not only completely unjust, but also an illegal act of intimidation and retaliation for protected union activity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

My Letter to Seattle-Area Elected Representatives on MightyKidz Struggle

I am writing to urge you to publicly support the teachers at the MightyKidz Childcare Center in Magnolia. The teachers are fighting for a union, and for better wages and working conditions. They courageously went on strike earlier this week. Rather than address the teachers’ concerns, the MightyKidz owners have retaliated against them by firing ten of the teachers in a stunning case of mass firing. As an elected representative of Seattle’s working people and as a rank-and-file member of the Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council, I am shocked and outraged at this response to the teachers’ efforts to unionize and improve conditions for themselves and the children they teach. These firings are not only completely unjust, but also an illegal act of intimidation and retaliation for protected union activity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Introduces Suite of Bills to Improve Cannabis Equity

Mayor Harrell: Three bills developed in partnership with Council, industry stakeholders, and workers are “Critical first steps toward improving equity and a clear commitment to a One Seattle approach.”. Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell put forward a suite of bills intended to address equity in the cannabis industry...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Final Administrative Rules for the City of Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance

Seattle, WA – (August 15, 2022) The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces final administrative rules for the City of Seattle’s Independent Contractor Protections (ICP) Ordinance, Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 14.34 and a rule that amends Chapter 140 Practice and Procedures for Labor Standards Enforcement. The final...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

SC Monorail Station Reconfiguration & Other Improvements; RFQ# SC-2022-08

RFQ# SC-2022-08 Purpose: The purpose of this solicitation is to retain the services of a qualified architectural firm and subconsultant team to provide design solutions that will address the issues identified in the feasibility study. Many functional elements exist on the Seattle Center campus and work together to provide consistent amenities for our visitors. Because the Monorail Station is a prime arrival point to the campus, the team will be responsible for improving connections and accessibility, while enhancing and seamlessly integrating the Monorail Station to fit within the Master Plan of Seattle Center Campus.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Homelessness Action Plan

Seattle will make progress on this crisis with clear vision, bold action, and a coordinated response. In One Seattle, we will act with urgency and compassion to create places to live, bring people indoors, and innovate new ways to help people in need. “By acting with urgency and compassion we...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy