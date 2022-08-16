Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across a large area west of Window Rock towards Ganado and south past Wide Ruins. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Pine Springs, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Kinlichee Chapter House, and Ganado. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 445 and 468. Highway 191 between mile markers 376 and 411. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Burntwater Wash, Fish Wash, Burnt Piqon Wash, Red Clay Wash, Dead Wash, West Fork Black Creek, Wide Ruin Wash, Lone Tule Wash, Sage House Wash, Black Soil Wash, Oak Ridge Wash, Bent Knee Wash, Big Dam Wash, Kinlichee Creek, Puerco River, Ruin Wash and Pueblo Colorado Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Arizona including the following areas, Northern Gila County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
NMSP: Flooding causes I-40 closure east of Gallup
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reporting all lanes of I-40 are closed Monday afternoon at milepost 33 east of Gallup due to flooding. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. For updates on road conditions, visit nmroads.com.
Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested after relative hurt
GALLUP, N.M. — The communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home, the Gallup Independent reported. Alray Nelson, 36, is facing charges of aggravated battery, and evading or obstructing an officer, the newspaper reported. Nelson serves as the...
Navajo Code Talker Day celebrated with museum groundbreaking
Hundreds gathered to celebrate Navajo Code Talkers Day with the groundbreaking of the Navajo Code Talker Museum near the Navajo Nation capitol of Window Rock Sunday. The public event honored and remembered the 400 Navajo Code Talkers who served in World War II and helped win the war by using the Navajo language to create an unbreakable code for radio communication.
