Effective: 2022-08-19 02:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Arizona including the following areas, Northern Gila County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO