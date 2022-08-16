Effective: 2022-08-16 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eucheeanna, Knox Hill and Red Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO