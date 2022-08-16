ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Portland

The Pacific Northwest features diverse locally sourced and fresh seafood. Portland proudly offers an extensive list of restaurants that spoil seafood lovers. Many of the restaurants in Portland pride themselves on using only sustainable seafood resources. This ensures Portland’s restaurants will always have the freshest seafood in the U.S. From...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Portland

Are you new to Portland and looking for somewhere to eat?. Or maybe you love Italian food and want to find new places to enjoy it. Whatever the case, I have taken it upon myself to be your friendly guide. Portland is an amazing city famous for its vibrant food,...
restaurantclicks.com

Portland Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Portland is one of the crown jewels of the Pacific Northwest and arguably Oregon’s most famous city. Portland is a great place to visit or live because of its unique culture, fantastic food scene, and laid-back population. If you love nature, you’ll enjoy exploring the maze of walkways and...
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views

Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Portland

You can find plenty of things to do in Portland, Oregon if you’re looking for attractions with a natural vibe. Whenever I visit the city for vacation, I always stop by the International Rose Test Garden, Portland Japanese Garden, and the Oregon Zoo. Although Portland is best known for...
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Portland

Are you looking for something new to try? If so, indulge in Portland’s Korean BBQ scene. Each restaurant or food cart has its own traditional or fusion way of creating iconic dishes such as bulgogi, banchan, kimchi, ramyun, Korean fried chicken, and so much more. I took to the...
restaurantclicks.com

Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.
KXL

Hiker Dies In Fall At Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Vegan Food in Portland

Portland has a historic reputation for being a progressive and alternative city. Touted for its verdant and mountainous surroundings, iconic city parks, and edgy hipster appeal, Portland has spearheaded many alternative lifestyle movements that have now become mainstream fads. A case in point is veganism. Portland is home to the...
Lake Oswego Review

Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns

CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
restaurantclicks.com

Best Boozy Basically Bottomless Brunch Spots in Portland

Portland is a well-rounded West Coast metropolis, featuring a gorgeous natural bounty, and a hip and creative cultural scene. Portland’s edgy and unconventional spirit shines through its vibrant restaurant and coffee house scene. You can enjoy a coffee and mimosa with friends to start a fun-filled day of bike...
