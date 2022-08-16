ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Meeting News

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been too happy with the performance of his team's young wide receivers as of late. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently sounded off on the position group, telling his wideouts that if they continue to drop the football, they're not going to be on the field. Rodgers...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love

Jordan Love started off the preseason on the wrong foot, tossing three interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked about Love's performance Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he "felt bad" for his teammate. Rodgers then told reporters that Love's stat line doesn't tell the whole story.
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who Sent Him The Nic Cage Bust

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers proudly displays a Nicholas Cage bust in his Green Bay locker. The statue of the famous actor recently came into his possession. And originally, its origins were unknown. But now a few days after the bust showed up in his locker, Rodgers knows where it...
