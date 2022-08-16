Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Fractures 6 Ribs In Mishap On Brewers' Slide
9:15 AM PT -- Dodgers star Justin Turner poked fun at Vassegh's misfortune on Thursday morning ... hilariously marking off an outline of the reporter's body up near the slide area. A spin down the famous slide at American Family Field on Wednesday ended up in a trip to the...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. “We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes grand slam vs. Rockies for career home run No. 690
Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols launched the 690th home run of his career on Thursday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies (GameTracker). Pujols' blast, a pinch-hit grand slam, occurred in the third inning and put St. Louis up by a 10-0 mark. Take a look at Pujols' home run in all...
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
FOX Sports
Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
FOX Sports
Brewers visit the Cubs to start 3-game series
Milwaukee Brewers (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.24 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Cardinals seek to prolong win streak, take on the Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals (66-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Cardinals prevail in back-and-forth affair with Rockies
Tyler O'Neill absorbed a walk-off hit-by-pitch in the ninth inning to push the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly for the Cardinals, who won for the 11th time in their last 12 home games. Cardinals...
McCutchen has 19th career multi-HR game in Brewers’ 5-3 win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — If Andrew McCutchen gets back to hitting left-handers as effectively as he has for much of his career, it could go a long way toward helping the Milwaukee Brewers to a fifth straight playoff berth. McCutchen homered twice Thursday and Hunter Renfroe also went deep off...
O’Neill’s game-ending HBP lifts Cards over Rockies 5-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis scored the winning run when Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon batting second for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.
FOX Sports
Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Brewers into game 4
Los Angeles Dodgers (81-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-54, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA, .92 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 7...
Gallen extends scoreless streak, D-backs blank Giants 5-0
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings, extending his shutout streak and pitching the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Thursday. Gallen (9-2) limited the Giants to four hits and has now thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander has won five straight decisions since his last loss on June 10 at Philadelphia. “He was feeling it,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “It was just a pretty dominating performance.” Added Gallen: “I just feel like I was ahead early and then I felt like I was just able to put them away in one or two pitches, pretty much limit the pitch count.”
Gomes' RBI single in 7th lifts Cubs over Nationals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to win the three-game series. Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee (1-3) in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Reyes. “Cishek is definitely never a comfortable at-bat. You just have to try to zone him up, get yourself in a good count and that’s kind of how I went,” said Gomes, who played for the Nationals from 2019-21. “I think I would have walked if I take that pitch. You guys know me, I swing at everything. Just happy it went my way.” Erich Uelman (1-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning for his first major league win. Steven Brault, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, threw two scoreless innings and Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
