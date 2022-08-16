ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
FOX Sports

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
FOX Sports

Brewers visit the Cubs to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.24 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports

Cardinals seek to prolong win streak, take on the Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals (66-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker

Cardinals prevail in back-and-forth affair with Rockies

Tyler O'Neill absorbed a walk-off hit-by-pitch in the ninth inning to push the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly for the Cardinals, who won for the 11th time in their last 12 home games. Cardinals...
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon batting second for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.
FOX Sports

Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Brewers into game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-54, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA, .92 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 7...
The Associated Press

Gallen extends scoreless streak, D-backs blank Giants 5-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings, extending his shutout streak and pitching the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Thursday. Gallen (9-2) limited the Giants to four hits and has now thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander has won five straight decisions since his last loss on June 10 at Philadelphia. “He was feeling it,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “It was just a pretty dominating performance.” Added Gallen: “I just feel like I was ahead early and then I felt like I was just able to put them away in one or two pitches, pretty much limit the pitch count.”
The Associated Press

Gomes' RBI single in 7th lifts Cubs over Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to win the three-game series. Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee (1-3) in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Reyes. “Cishek is definitely never a comfortable at-bat. You just have to try to zone him up, get yourself in a good count and that’s kind of how I went,” said Gomes, who played for the Nationals from 2019-21. “I think I would have walked if I take that pitch. You guys know me, I swing at everything. Just happy it went my way.” Erich Uelman (1-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning for his first major league win. Steven Brault, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, threw two scoreless innings and Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
FOX Sports

Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
