Jacksonville, FL

beckersasc.com

Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Nassau County teen in running for 'Best Mullet in America'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!. It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic upgrading Cannaday Building at Jacksonville campus

The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for Mayo Clinic to renovate the first-floor public areas of the Cannaday Building at a cost of $2.52 million. Communications Manager Kevin Punsky said Aug. 2 that Mayo Clinic is renovating Kinne Auditorium along with the nearby bathrooms and breakout conference rooms in the building at the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Perdue president sells Downtown property at Forsyth and Main to investor

Perdue Office Interiors President Vince McCormack sold the company’s longtime headquarters Downtown to an investor for $4 million. POI Acquisition Corp., led by McCormack and based in Suite 100 at the building, sold the 5 W. Forsyth St. structure to EMSE Holdings LLC of Jacksonville. The deed was executed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event. This year the event will be held both inside and outside. “We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

City of Fernandina Beach bans smoking from public beaches and parks

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An ordinance that will ban smoking at Fernandina Beach public beaches and parks passed at Tuesday's council meeting. Code enforcement, beach rangers and law enforcement will enforce the ordinance, commissioners said. There will also be signs erected to let people know about the ban. Commissioners said there will be a $75 automatic fine if someone is cited for smoking, but officers are also allowed to issue warnings instead if they see fit.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
