Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Jacksonville business faces potential 400% rent hike, may be forced to close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Making it through the pandemic was one hurdle for small businesses. The ones who made it now face inflation and rising rent. A Jacksonville restaurant is facing an unknown future because of a steep proposed rent hike. Southern Roots Filing Station owners have been warned about...
Drainage issues frustrate Jacksonville homeowners as rainwater floods their neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People living in a Jacksonville neighborhood off Old St. Augustine Road say when it rains, it pours. And when it pours, their frustrations rise just as quickly as the water. "We are in the middle of hurricane season right now and if they don't fix this...
beckersasc.com
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County teen in running for 'Best Mullet in America'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!. It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic upgrading Cannaday Building at Jacksonville campus
The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for Mayo Clinic to renovate the first-floor public areas of the Cannaday Building at a cost of $2.52 million. Communications Manager Kevin Punsky said Aug. 2 that Mayo Clinic is renovating Kinne Auditorium along with the nearby bathrooms and breakout conference rooms in the building at the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.
Jacksonville woman can’t seem to get her house fixed after hurricane damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Matthew and Irma took a toll on Westside woman's home. “I'm like so discouraged at this point, I don’t want to sell the only home that I grew up in. I want to be able to leave this home for my grandchildren," said Liz Owens.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Perdue president sells Downtown property at Forsyth and Main to investor
Perdue Office Interiors President Vince McCormack sold the company’s longtime headquarters Downtown to an investor for $4 million. POI Acquisition Corp., led by McCormack and based in Suite 100 at the building, sold the 5 W. Forsyth St. structure to EMSE Holdings LLC of Jacksonville. The deed was executed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JFRD: Fire breaks out after lightning struck home near Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is assisting 3 people who were displaced after a home caught fire on Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the fire was caused by lightning. It happened in the 1500 block of Live Oak Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: Tiny Yorkie lost on Jacksonville Beach has an adventure before his owners are found
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old Yorkie created quite the stir Wednesday night after he took himself for a solo adventure on Jacksonville Beach. The senior dog’s name is Mickey -- and he was with his pet parents on vacation from Midway, Georgia. While Mickey was on the...
ACPS shifts to appointment-only drop-offs, in non-emergency scenarios
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are new rules in effect if you want to drop off a stray or surrender a pet to Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services. You now have to have an appointment!. STORY: What to know about the proposed 1 mill property tax increase aimed...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Beach business looking for woman who allegedly got away with $2500 worth of Botox, injections
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — What is the true cost of beauty? For one woman in Jacksonville Beach, the price was apparently a little too steep. A Jacksonville Beach medical spa is warning others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event. This year the event will be held both inside and outside. “We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
News4Jax.com
Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
First Coast News
City of Fernandina Beach bans smoking from public beaches and parks
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An ordinance that will ban smoking at Fernandina Beach public beaches and parks passed at Tuesday's council meeting. Code enforcement, beach rangers and law enforcement will enforce the ordinance, commissioners said. There will also be signs erected to let people know about the ban. Commissioners said there will be a $75 automatic fine if someone is cited for smoking, but officers are also allowed to issue warnings instead if they see fit.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 4