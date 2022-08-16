Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
informnny.com
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County-native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional...
informnny.com
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
informnny.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Seneca Landry booked a weekend stay through Airbnb for her sister’s bachelorette party earlier this year, the online listing said they would have the entire Rhode Island home to themselves. But on the final day of their stay in May, after some of...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County adopts eased COVID-19 guidance
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local communities are making changes following eased COVID-19 guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control on August 11. According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, COVID-19 remains an ongoing public health threat. But due to high vaccination rates, infection-induced immunity and treatment options, the risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death has substantially declined.
informnny.com
NYS Police looking for larceny suspect
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
informnny.com
Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Increase in children accidentally eating marijuana edibles
SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Upstate New York Poison Center released a warning today in regards to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to new data, the poison center has received 64 calls...
KIDS・
informnny.com
$3.8M flood resiliency projects begin construction in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New projects have begun along the St. Lawrence River to increase resiliency. On August 18, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on four projects in the Town of Alexandria and the Village of Alexandria Bay. These projects are following devastating...
informnny.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal vehicle accident has occurred in the Town of Lee on August 16th, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, deputies arrived at Skinner Road to investigate a car...
Comments / 0