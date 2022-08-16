ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision

Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury

Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
Patriots QB Mac Jones defends Bill Belichick, coaching staff amid questions about team’s offensive playcalling

The New England Patriots haven’t exactly had a stellar preseason thus far. There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the team’s offense and the collaborative process head coach Bill Belichick, OL coach Matt Patricia, and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge have all been talking up these past few weeks. All this may have been received with some criticism, but for his part, Patriots star QB Mac Jones is having none of it.
