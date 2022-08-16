Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Panthers coaches threatened to cancel further practice with the Patriots after fights
"We should be playing football the real way, where you help the guy up." The Patriots and Panthers got heated repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led Panthers coaches to threaten to cancel the joint practice entirely. Per Baker Mayfield, after two consecutive days full of countless scrums and three...
Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, ending his season
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s return from retirement is already over – at least for the 2022 season. The Patriots placed the veteran corner on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. It isn’t clear what Butler’s injury is. Butler was active for...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
NFL QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield makes list after being named starter
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. While we’re only in preseason, the debates never end. Who’s the best quarterback
Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision
Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
NBC Sports
Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef. It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting. According to multiple reporters, on the...
Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury
Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
‘These guys helped shape who I am’: Emotional James White bids farewell to Patriots in press conference
White said he knew his career was likely over before training camp began. James White promised himself he wouldn’t cry as he bid farewell to Patriots teammates, coaches and fans in a press conference on Tuesday. He nearly pulled it off, too. But the final question of the evening...
Patriots QB Mac Jones defends Bill Belichick, coaching staff amid questions about team’s offensive playcalling
The New England Patriots haven’t exactly had a stellar preseason thus far. There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the team’s offense and the collaborative process head coach Bill Belichick, OL coach Matt Patricia, and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge have all been talking up these past few weeks. All this may have been received with some criticism, but for his part, Patriots star QB Mac Jones is having none of it.
James White reveals his mindset before scoring the game-winning TD in Super Bowl LI
James White will always be remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. At his retirement ceremony, the Patriots great revealed what he was thinking before the play.
Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic
The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
