Winter Garden, FL

click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other

Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Funeral procession held for Army Ranger candidate Evan Fitzgibbon

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Dozens of people lined Main Street in Windermere on Wednesday, holding flags and saluting officials as the crowd solemnly honored Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon, 23, was a soldier and Foundation Academy alum. He was training in Georgia when a tree fell during a storm, killing him another. Windermere...
WINDERMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies

Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
SPRING HILL, FL

