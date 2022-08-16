Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie is a beloved dessert in Florida. In March 2022, the city of Key West declared it their official dessert, and it's been the official pie of Florida since 2006. (Strawberry shortcake was named Florida's official dessert in 2022.)
‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other
Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thewestsidegazette.com
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
10NEWS
On dry land, this Florida mermaid has a real problem — and it could happen to you, too
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year. From the other side of the glass, underwater performer Whitney Fair’s life might look like it’s all mermaid tails, twirling and blowing kisses. “We have...
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
fox35orlando.com
Funeral procession held for Army Ranger candidate Evan Fitzgibbon
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Dozens of people lined Main Street in Windermere on Wednesday, holding flags and saluting officials as the crowd solemnly honored Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon, 23, was a soldier and Foundation Academy alum. He was training in Georgia when a tree fell during a storm, killing him another. Windermere...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
fox35orlando.com
Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
wogx.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes over house during Florida thunderstorm
Video from a Ring video camera show power lines appear to pop, sending fiery sparks into the air, as thunderstorms moved through parts of Florida on Wednesday. Video courtesy: Jaclyn T./Orange City.
fox35orlando.com
Mom dies following lightning strike near elementary school that also injured her child and teen
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people, including a mother and her child, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. The Winter Springs Police Department said the mother later passed from her injuries, though her daughter was expected to make a full recovery. "The City is respecting the privacy...
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
suncoastnews.com
Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies
Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
Comments / 1