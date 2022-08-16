ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

What went improper at Virginia Tech and can Brent Pry resolve it?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It wasn’t that very long ago that Virginia Tech football’s Beamerball, an idiosyncratic combine of Tidewater expertise, unique teams wizardry and Metallica entrances designed the Hokies a countrywide model, and Brent Pry was there. “This was Clemson right before Clemson was Clemson,” Pry reported....
Former Radford Highlanders women’s basketball coach and player Charlene Curtis passed away

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/ACC/RADFORD) — One of the pioneers when it comes to women’s basketball in Roanoke native Charlene Curtis passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. Curtis played high school basketball at Lucy Addison and William Fleming in the late 1960’s to early 1970’s. She moved on to play basketball at Radford University graduating in 1976. Curtis was the first African-American women’s basketball player in school history. As a Radford student-athlete, she was the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball history.
Phantoms aim higher for the 2022 season

HAMPTON, Va. — Phoebus High School has established itself as one of the football dynasty programs in the area. They've got eight titles to their credit in a 20 year span and most recently returns as defending champs in Class 3. This season head coach, Jeremy Blunt has a...
Wilson ushers in new era of Hampton Crabbers football

HAMPTON, Va. — There's that rule of thumb in coaching that says never follow a legend. There might be an exception to the rule when it concerns Woodrow Wilson at Hampton High School. Wilson takes over for the great Mike Smith who retired last season as Crabbers head football...
PCHS introduces new athletic ticket sales platform

Pulaski County High School is introducing a new athletic ticket sales platform, Ticket Spicket will be our online athletic ticket sales provider for the 22 – 23 school year. Here is the link for purchasing online tickets to Cougar athletic events, spicket.events/pulaskicountyhs We are excited to provide this option for our spectators which allows ease and convenience for our Cougar fans. Don’t stand in line, buy your ticket online! Below are a few items to note regarding PCHS athletic tickets as well as resources to help fans navigate on-line ticket purchases. PCHS will continue to sell tickets at the gate for those that prefer cash sales.
Chambers second at Roanoke Match Play

ROANOKE — Jason Spaar of Roanoke rolled in a seven-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship 1-up over Galax’s Brad Chambers in a tournament played July 29-31 at Blue Hills Country Club. The match was all square going to the...
Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
USS Nitze, named after Amherst native, deploys from Virginia

(WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly 360,000 sailors aboard the USS Nitze deployed last month. The guided missile destroyer is named after Paul Nitze, an Amherst native who served as Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon Johnson and as Chief of Arms Control Adviser in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. The Navy...
Water Country USA closed Thursday and Friday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you were looking to cool off at Water Country USA this week, you may have to wait a few days. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park will be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
