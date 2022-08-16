Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
clearpublicist.com
What went improper at Virginia Tech and can Brent Pry resolve it?
BLACKSBURG, Va. — It wasn’t that very long ago that Virginia Tech football’s Beamerball, an idiosyncratic combine of Tidewater expertise, unique teams wizardry and Metallica entrances designed the Hokies a countrywide model, and Brent Pry was there. “This was Clemson right before Clemson was Clemson,” Pry reported....
wfxrtv.com
Former Radford Highlanders women’s basketball coach and player Charlene Curtis passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/ACC/RADFORD) — One of the pioneers when it comes to women’s basketball in Roanoke native Charlene Curtis passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. Curtis played high school basketball at Lucy Addison and William Fleming in the late 1960’s to early 1970’s. She moved on to play basketball at Radford University graduating in 1976. Curtis was the first African-American women’s basketball player in school history. As a Radford student-athlete, she was the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball history.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Those Currently Standing Out For Four-Star QB Demond Williams Jr
Four-star QB Demond Williams Jr of Chandler, Arizona has emerged as one of the top QB recruits in the 2024 recruits with double-digit Power 5 offers that include schools from every P5 conference. Though Williams doesn't have a top group or anything like that, there are a few schools emerging...
13newsnow.com
Phantoms aim higher for the 2022 season
HAMPTON, Va. — Phoebus High School has established itself as one of the football dynasty programs in the area. They've got eight titles to their credit in a 20 year span and most recently returns as defending champs in Class 3. This season head coach, Jeremy Blunt has a...
13newsnow.com
Wilson ushers in new era of Hampton Crabbers football
HAMPTON, Va. — There's that rule of thumb in coaching that says never follow a legend. There might be an exception to the rule when it concerns Woodrow Wilson at Hampton High School. Wilson takes over for the great Mike Smith who retired last season as Crabbers head football...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS introduces new athletic ticket sales platform
Pulaski County High School is introducing a new athletic ticket sales platform, Ticket Spicket will be our online athletic ticket sales provider for the 22 – 23 school year. Here is the link for purchasing online tickets to Cougar athletic events, spicket.events/pulaskicountyhs We are excited to provide this option for our spectators which allows ease and convenience for our Cougar fans. Don’t stand in line, buy your ticket online! Below are a few items to note regarding PCHS athletic tickets as well as resources to help fans navigate on-line ticket purchases. PCHS will continue to sell tickets at the gate for those that prefer cash sales.
pmg-va.com
Chambers second at Roanoke Match Play
ROANOKE — Jason Spaar of Roanoke rolled in a seven-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship 1-up over Galax’s Brad Chambers in a tournament played July 29-31 at Blue Hills Country Club. The match was all square going to the...
WSLS
Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home. The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy...
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Lord Botetourt High School alumna made history at an Ivy League university after earning a well-respected degree. Dr. Nialah Wilson-Small successfully defended her dissertation and became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University. Dr. Wilson-Small began her...
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
westernmassnews.com
USS Nitze, named after Amherst native, deploys from Virginia
(WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly 360,000 sailors aboard the USS Nitze deployed last month. The guided missile destroyer is named after Paul Nitze, an Amherst native who served as Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon Johnson and as Chief of Arms Control Adviser in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. The Navy...
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Arizona
Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Arizona.
Sea cow spotting: Manatee relaxes in Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Inlet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 13News Now viewer sent in photos and video of a manatee he spotted in the municipal marina area of Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach. According to Jase Ludford, the marine mammal was spotted relaxing in the waters around 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch...
Water Country USA closed Thursday and Friday
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you were looking to cool off at Water Country USA this week, you may have to wait a few days. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced its Williamsburg water park will be shut down on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 "due to an unforeseen maintenance issue".
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
