ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wesley Fofana claims Leicester City are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea with £85m price tag... with the Blues having already had two bids rejected for the defender

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana has also let it be known that he believes Leicester are pricing him out of a move to Stamford Bridge as they stand by their £85m valuation. The 21-year-old is hoping Chelsea's next offer will be accepted.

Sportsmail revealed last week that the Blues have already agreed personal terms with the defender.

However the two clubs have been wide apart on a transfer fee, with Chelsea already having had bids of £60m and £65m rejected.

More to follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZVnX_0hJkyvOu00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen's agent slams the lack of 'sportsmanship' from Brentford fans as sections of the Bees' supporters booed the Danish midfielder in 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United... as Brentford owner Matthew Benham apologies to former Bees midfielder

Christian Eriksen has been contacted by Brentford owner Matthew Benham to express the club’s regret after he was booed by sections of the home crowd during the Bees’ 4-0 win over Manchester United. The Dane joined United in the summer when his short-term contract with Brentford expired, following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is a doubt for the Foxes' clash with Southampton amid speculation over move to Chelsea... with Brendan Rodgers demanding that his players are 'focused and committed'

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana is a doubt for Leicester’s clash with Southampton on Saturday after missing part of this week’s training programme. Sportsmail can reveal that the Frenchman has been absent from some of the Foxes’ preparation, with the precise reasons unclear. Manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday he would be prepared to drop Fofana if he did not feel the centre-back was in the right frame of mind to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard warns his players to be wary of football's dark arts when Aston Villa meet Crystal Palace on Saturday after London side's 'gamesmanship' led to Darwin Nunez red at Anfield

Steven Gerrard has warned Aston Villa to avoid falling for football’s dark arts when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday. Palace’s last game ended in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool after Reds forward Darwin Nunez was sent off for butting Eagles defender Joachim Andersen. Gerrard acknowledged that every...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues
Daily Mail

'People cried that day... it meant that much!': Jack Harrison on scoring the goal that ensured Leeds stayed in the Premier League, his World Cup dream - and boss Jesse Marsch's methods

The first time Jack Harrison met Jesse Marsch the circumstances were not ideal. A teenager playing for New York City FC in the American MLS, Harrison made his debut in what they call the ‘Hudson River derby’ against Marsch’s New York Red Bulls in 2016. ‘They beat us 7-0,’ smiles Harrison.
MLS
Daily Mail

Norwich City are fighting to keep hold of defender Max Aarons this summer... with a number of European clubs interested in a swoop for the 22-year-old full-back

Norwich are fighting to keep Max Aarons amid major interest from across Europe. Italian sides Atalanta and Monza have both had loan enquires rebuffed for the right back, while Borussia Monchengladbach, managed by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke, have also seen an approach turned down. His agents from New Era...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It is in the past': Wolves manager Bruno Lage puts spat with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch to bed as he reveals the American sent him a 'message' after the pair's disagreement in opening day clash at Elland Road

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has written to Bruno Lage to clarify remarks that led to the bosses clashing during Wolves’ opening-day defeat at Elland Road. Discussing their spat, Lage had said: ‘There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say.’. But yesterday, the Portuguese revealed he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe warns his Newcastle players not to seek retribution against Manchester City's Jack Grealish following the Englishman's mockery of Miguel Almiron

Eddie Howe has warned his Newcastle players not to seek retribution on Manchester City’s Jack Grealish after his disparaging comments about Miguel Almiron. Grealish, filmed during City’s bus parade after winning the Premier League in May, joked that one of the secrets behind their final-day comeback against Aston Villa was Riyad Mahrez being substituted because he’d ‘played like Almiron’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel eager to keep want-away Chelsea stars amid injury crisis, with Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi still attracting interest as the transfer window nears its conclusion

Thomas Tuchel says he will not be encouraging any of his want-away or wanted players to leave after being hit by a number of injuries. A string of Chelsea stars are either keen to move on themselves to play more often or being targeted by other clubs ready to offer more regular football including Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevor Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Billy Gilmour.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

LAFC star Jose Cifuentes tracked by English Premier League side Brighton, as the Seagulls looks to strengthen its midfield before the end of the transfer window

LAFC might be the victims of the latest MLS to Europe departure in the near future. LA midfielder 23 year old Jose Cifuentes is currently being watched closely by Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton are one of multiple European clubs that have been tracking Cifuentes and the Seagulls appear to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch faces an awkward encounter with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel after saying 'there's a simple rule... I would be disappointed if he was allowed on the bench' - only for his ban to be suspended!

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could face a second awkward handshake in two weeks - after his touchline ban was suspended hours after Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch called for him to be sanctioned. Leeds' American coach Marsch used his press conference on Friday to suggest he would be 'disappointed' if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Norwich 2-0 Millwall: Dean Smith's side score twice in the second half as 22-year-old Josh Sargent bags both goals to ensure a second home victory of the season

Norwich scored two second half goals to hand Dean Smith his second home victory of the season as they came out on top in a 2-0 win over Millwall. The visitors frustrated the hosts for the entirety of the first half and created the clearest goalscoring chances but couldn't land their mark as Norwich started sluggishly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton owners begin to grow network after purchasing controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. amid ambitions to make Saints focal point of Red Bull-style football empire

Southampton's owners have added the first new club to their network by purchasing a controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. Sportsmail reported in March how Sport Republic, the London-based firm who bought Southampton in January, were hoping to add up to two new clubs to their portfolio by the end of the summer and Turkey was one of the countries they were looking in.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel receives suspended one-game touchline ban and is fined £35,000 for his involvement in ugly derby scenes, while Tottenham's Antonio Conte AVOIDS suspension but is handed £15,000 penalty

Thomas Tuchel has received a temporarily suspended one-game touchline ban and fined £35,000 while Antonio Conte has just been hit with a £15,000 penalty after their touchline bust-up. Chelsea manager Tuchel has been deemed the guiltier party by an independent regulatory commission following his post-match clash with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Whitehall will run troubled Liverpool City Council following a series of damning reports and scandals after an inspection warned of 'dysfunctional culture' and called for 'urgent reform'

Ministers are to take effective full control of Liverpool City Council following a series of damning reports and scandals. The Government will take over all financial, governance and recruitment powers. The troubled Labour-led council has already lost power over roads, planning, property and regeneration for three years, with control given to Government-appointed commissioners.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'A great step forward': Emma Raducanu sends stark warning to her rivals as she prepares for the defence of her US Open title... with 19-year-old claiming that she has 'improved' a year on from memorable victory

Emma Raducanu has warned her rivals she is a better player now than a year ago as she prepares for the defence of her US Open title. The 19-year-old has failed to win more than two matches in the same tournament since her shock Grand Slam win in New York as a qualifier last year.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy