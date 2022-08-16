Wesley Fofana claims Leicester City are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea with £85m price tag... with the Blues having already had two bids rejected for the defender

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana has also let it be known that he believes Leicester are pricing him out of a move to Stamford Bridge as they stand by their £85m valuation. The 21-year-old is hoping Chelsea's next offer will be accepted.

Sportsmail revealed last week that the Blues have already agreed personal terms with the defender.

However the two clubs have been wide apart on a transfer fee, with Chelsea already having had bids of £60m and £65m rejected.

More to follow...