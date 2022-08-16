Read full article on original website
Related
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
brproud.com
EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Holds Groundbreaking of Louisiana Capitol’s First African American Veterans Monument
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs, military and local officials for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.
brproud.com
WATCH: Gov. Edwards, Mayor Broome and Lt. Governor Nungesser on litter abatement projects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined Gov. John Bel Edwards at Burden Museum & Gardens on Tuesday morning to announce funding for the first phase of a clean-up project. “The difference between today and a little more than six months...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Louisiana has a new ‘I Voted’ sticker, created by a New Orleans artist. See it, past designs.
Louisiana has unveiled its newest "I Voted" sticker that will be used for the upcoming November elections. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin showed off the design, entitled "Louisiana State of Mind," Tuesday afternoon at the Old State Capitol. The sticker, created by New Orleans artist Becky Fos, features the state...
KTBS
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish receiving $2M in Hurricane Ida disaster aid
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish will be receiving a portion of FEMA funds for Hurricane Ida recovery, according to a Thursday announcement from Senator John Kennedy. The parish will be receiving a total of $2,370,149 for debris removal. In total, FEMA granted $76,706,403 in disaster aid to parts of Louisiana affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura. Kennedy said the following will be receiving FEMA funds for disaster aid:
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
L'Observateur
Redistricting plans discussed at Parish Council meeting
LAPLACE — Redistricting in St. John the Baptist Parish has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida but potential plans should begin to emerge soon, according to South Central Planning and Development Commission officials. Commission Executive Director Kevin Belanger told the parish council Aug. 9 that the...
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced Octavius Narcisse, age 54, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 11, 2022, to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons for: 1) possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a quantity of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] (fentanyl) and cocaine hydrochloride pursuant to 21 U.S.C §841(a)(1), 21 U.S.C. §841(b)(1)(C), and 18 U.S.C. § 2; and 2) knowingly and intentionally using a telephone in committing, causing, and facilitating the commission of the possession with intent to distribute pursuant to 21 U.S.C. §843(b) and 18 U.S.C. §2 announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?
You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
NOLA.com
After Mayor LaToya Cantrell's overseas trips, City Council passes new travel rules
The mayor and other high-ranking New Orleans officials might still be able to use taxpayer money to travel overseas under a new City Council ordinance. But now they'll have to cough up the receipts. On Thursday, the council unanimously approved new rules that will require quarterly reports on City Hall...
Louisiana Department of Revenue: Claim $36M+ in tax refunds before it becomes unclaimed property
Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) warns Louisiana residents that Oct. 6 is the last day for Louisiana taxpayers to claim millions in state income tax refunds before the funds become unclaimed property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
NOLA.com
Gov. Edwards appoints retired lawyer Fierke to east bank levee authority board
Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Thomas Fierke, a 73-year-old retired Slidell attorney, to an empty seat on the east bank levee authority board. An independent nomination committee selected Fierke as one of two candidates for the seat. The empty seat was left by Folsom environmental scientist and consultant Eugene Joanen, who was also chair of the board’s Coastal Committee.
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
Comments / 0