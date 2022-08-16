ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theneworleanstribune.com

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Holds Groundbreaking of Louisiana Capitol’s First African American Veterans Monument

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs, military and local officials for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish receiving $2M in Hurricane Ida disaster aid

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish will be receiving a portion of FEMA funds for Hurricane Ida recovery, according to a Thursday announcement from Senator John Kennedy. The parish will be receiving a total of $2,370,149 for debris removal. In total, FEMA granted $76,706,403 in disaster aid to parts of Louisiana affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura. Kennedy said the following will be receiving FEMA funds for disaster aid:
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Redistricting plans discussed at Parish Council meeting

LAPLACE — Redistricting in St. John the Baptist Parish has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida but potential plans should begin to emerge soon, according to South Central Planning and Development Commission officials. Commission Executive Director Kevin Belanger told the parish council Aug. 9 that the...
LAPLACE, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced Octavius Narcisse, age 54, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 11, 2022, to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons for: 1) possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a quantity of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] (fentanyl) and cocaine hydrochloride pursuant to 21 U.S.C §841(a)(1), 21 U.S.C. §841(b)(1)(C), and 18 U.S.C. § 2; and 2) knowingly and intentionally using a telephone in committing, causing, and facilitating the commission of the possession with intent to distribute pursuant to 21 U.S.C. §843(b) and 18 U.S.C. §2 announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LAPLACE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?

You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Gov. Edwards appoints retired lawyer Fierke to east bank levee authority board

Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Thomas Fierke, a 73-year-old retired Slidell attorney, to an empty seat on the east bank levee authority board. An independent nomination committee selected Fierke as one of two candidates for the seat. The empty seat was left by Folsom environmental scientist and consultant Eugene Joanen, who was also chair of the board’s Coastal Committee.
SLIDELL, LA

