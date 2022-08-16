ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville, MI
West Olive, MI
Hudsonville, MI
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland's North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
HOLLAND, MI
