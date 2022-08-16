Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
Fox17
Grand Rapids woman critically hurt after car hits tree in Constantine Twp.
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on North River Road near Winding River Road before 5:15 p.m. We’re told the driver, a 23-year-old California woman, and...
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hudsonville (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Hudsonville Wednesday that killed a juvenile and injured four others. The crash occurred at the intersection of 22nd [..]
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van near Holland lakeshore
HOLLAND, MI -- A 64-year-old Hudsonville man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a van on Ottawa Beach Road. The Hudsonville man was flown by Aero Med helicopter to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the motorcycle was going east on Ottawa Beach...
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash, deputies say
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who turned in front of a motorcyclist caused a crash that sent a 64-year-old Hudsonville man to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was riding on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive just after 3:45 p.m.,...
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
58-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lakeview (Lakeview, MI)
According to the Lakeview Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on M-46 on Monday afternoon. Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood stated that a 58-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Alcohol believed to be factor in Little Traverse Bay boat crash that left 3 injured
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. – Three people were injured after their boat struck the break wall in Little Traverse Bay at high speeds. The call came for help came to police at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 17). Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post got a call from a Petoskey resident reporting hearing a man yelling for help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots, injuring another driver
WYOMING, MI – A Grand Rapids man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots from his vehicle, injuring another driver, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the 4100 block of Byron Center SW around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a shooting...
abc57.com
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Driver opens fire after crashing into vehicle, striking home
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Plainfield Township home was struck by bullets after an at-fault driver, involved in an accident, opened fire on the vehicle they crashed into, police said. No injuries were reported in the Sunday, Aug. 14 incident, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded...
Woman charged in Greenville crash that killed two
A woman has been charged with drunken driving in a crash that killed two people in Greenville.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Comments / 0