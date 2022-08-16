Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayorDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Help name the 9-foot tall cat sculpture on CSU Spur’s campusMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Best places to stand-up paddleboard near DenverMorgan TiltonDenver, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
Getting to Know Clinical Prof. Christina Stanton ‘15
She earned a JD with an American Indian Law certificate from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University. Q: Thanks so much for speaking with us, Prof. Stanton!. You’re quite welcome!. Q: After the last two years of hybrid and remote learning due...
CU Boulder News & Events
Acting Vice Provost Dyonne Bergeron to leave CU Boulder
CU Boulder Provost Russell Moore today announced that Dyonne Bergeron, acting vice provost and associate vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, has informed him she will step down from the position effective Aug. 31, citing family health considerations. “This was an extremely difficult decision,” said Bergeron. “I am honored...
CU Boulder News & Events
Todd Haggerty named CU Boulder chief financial officer
Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Todd Haggerty to be the new vice chancellor and chief financial officer for CU Boulder, effective Oct. 17. Haggerty, who currently serves in the same role at CU Denver, will replace Carla Ho’a, who has been the...
CU Boulder News & Events
Saturday, August 20
Young designers. Creative genius. Inspiring fashions. The CU Museum will once again be decked out with a special collection of original garments, designed... Join the VRC for a one-time service opportunity to make a difference in your local community. Choose the project that’s right for you! Food and... 8:30am.
State orders CU Denver to fix reading courses
The University of Colorado Denver must change how it trains future teachers on reading instruction before it can earn full state approval for four majors in the university’s teacher preparation program. In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the State Board of Education granted partial approval to the university’s elementary education, special education, early childhood education, and reading teacher programs. Those majors, which enroll about 220 students, will face follow-up reviews in early 2023...
Westword
Tay Anderson, Xochitl Gaytan on DPS School Board Turmoil
Denver Public Schools, which will launch the 2022-2023 academic year on Monday, August 22, faces many challenges, including approximately 150 open teaching positions and hundreds of other job vacancies. But the one getting the most scrutiny right now is turmoil within DPS's Board of Education that came to a head in June, when the panel's president, Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, went public with claims of bullying and intimidation leveled at two other members, vice president Tay Anderson and treasurer Scott Esserman.
CU Boulder News & Events
Tips and reminders for a safe fall semester
Whether you’re starting your first semester or returning for another year, we’re excited to welcome you to a new academic year at CU Boulder. As a part of the campus and Boulder communities, we all play a role in keeping each other and our community safe. Here are some tips and reminders before the fall semester begins next week.
CU Boulder News & Events
4 self-care questions to ask yourself this semester
The start of a new semester can be exciting and challenging. Changes to our work schedules, home lives, daily routines and overall responsibilities can make it hard to pinpoint exactly where we need to prioritize our time or energy. Here are a few questions to ask yourself to help you...
CU Boulder News & Events
Tips for living with roommates on and off campus
Living on campus for your first year can be an exciting (and nerve-wracking) experience. This may be the first time you have had to share a room or live with someone you have never met. Follow these tips to help you transition into a residence hall and create a positive first roommate experience at CU.
msudenver.edu
Made in Denver: Next Level Burger
Editor’s note: Throughout fall, RED’s Made in Denver series will highlight Mile High business owners who graduated from MSU Denver programs. Denver foodies this month started heading to a new kind of gastronomic mecca. Next Level Burger, a young company that bills itself as “America’s first 100 percent...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
iheart.com
Thurs Blogcast: Lauren Boebert's American Life; Fighting for Food Trucks
A listener asked by text what I think of the Republican Party turning into a "Trumpublican" Party. Putting aside Mr. Trump himself for a minute because I do think at some point the GOP will of necessity do what Laura Ingraham suggested a couple days ago and “turn the page on him”, I just don’t like populism. I support government based on principles. I’m not saying we had that before Trump. We certainly didn’t have it with him either. Remember that goals are not principles and sometimes, if you’re principled, you have to forego certain goals and trust that that sacrifice is worth it in the long run. Populists get things right sometimes, by accident, and they get things wrong the same way and for the same reason. They chase the short-term whims of the people which is almost always harmful to the long-term interests of a free country.
Westword
Richard Crowther's Home, a Lab for Architectural Ecology, Could Be Demolished
The groundbreaking structure that renowned architect Richard Crowther created at 401 Madison Street as his own home has been purchased by Denver-based Mag Builders, which wants to scrape the structure and build two duplexes — if the city determines it is not a landmark and issues a Certificate for Demolition Eligibility. You can see the Denver Community Planning and Neighborhood report here; keep reading for Michael Paglia's piece on Richard Crowther published on.
Colorado Daily
Brewing Market Coffee employees join barista-unionization push
Workers at Brewing Market Coffee, a coffee seller and coffee shop operator with locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette, have taken a key early step toward unionization. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM) Local 26 told BizWest that 74% of the company’s employees have signed union authorization cards, a move that precedes an official unionization vote, which has not yet been scheduled.
beckersasc.com
$16M orthopedic center, ASC planned for Colorado
BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo., the Boulder Daily Camera reported Aug. 15. The two-story facility, which will be adjacent to Children's Hospital North Campus, is projected to cost the 15-physician practice $16 million. The first floor will house the...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding Colorado location
Slim Chickens is opening this week at 9566 Twenty Mile Road in Parker, Colorado, with Mile High Chicken at the helm. The Parker opening marks the group's seventh restaurant location. "We are thrilled to open another location in Colorado — Parker residents are in for a treat," Jackie Lobdell, vice...
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
msudenver.edu
Our nurse supply is running out
In the early days of the pandemic, we heard repeatedly about hospitals hitting capacities. Medical staffs were slammed, with no relief in sight. Today, we’re seeing medical facilities hit their capacity limits again, only the cause isn’t overwhelming Covid cases. There simply aren’t enough nurses. “Up until...
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County school board suggests meeting norms
Douglas County school board directors agreed to a number of meeting norms during the second portion of a board retreat on Aug. 9. After a tense first day of retreat discussions on Aug. 6 about rebuilding trust, board directors had a productive conversation agreeing to guidelines for meeting behavior and board interactions, including avoiding surprises at meetings and following all legal requirements.
