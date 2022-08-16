The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, which has been located in the same building as the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter for decades, is parting ways with the shelter. The APHS “historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City's municipal shelter,” according to a statement from the organization. The statement also notes that, as the city has taken over adoptions and trap-neuter-return, APHS restructured “to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO