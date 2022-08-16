Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Approves All Spending Items on Agenda
Amarillo City Council spent nearly $30 million during today’s regular meeting. As we reported yesterday, the council’s agenda listed twenty different spending items on the consent agenda. Each of the agenda items was passed during a single vote on the consent agenda package except for item Y. Item...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million
Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City of Amarillo: Public Hearings Cancelled to ‘Allow Council Additional Time to Review’
City of Amarillo officials have responded to inquiries made by The Amarillo Pioneer last week regarding the cancellation of planned public hearings on the proposed 2022/2023 city budget and tax rate. Responding to an email from The Amarillo Pioneer, City of Amarillo Communications Manager David Henry said the following about...
City council discusses low-income water assistance program
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Amarillo City Council discussed the creation of a low-income household water assistance program with the help of the Panhandle Community Services. During the meeting, the city said the program would aim to help households pay their water bills that are higher than usual. The program […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Where’s the Line? Two Justices Of The Peace, One Precinct
Just how many Justice of the Peace does Randall County, Precinct 4 need?. Most of you remember Clay Houdeshell, who opted not to run for Precinct 4 J.P. After his retirement, Kyle Balke was appointed as temporary J.P. in 2018. Now according to state law, the appointee has to run in the next election,
KFDA
City council approves lease for First Responders Memorial in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a lease for a project downtown to build the first panhandle First Responders Memorial. The project is expected to range from $850,000 to $1.2 million with a $1 lease per year. Friends of AJ Swope first had the idea in 2018 as...
Amarillo ISD provides comment on Thursday threat at Caprock
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) In an email sent out to parents and guardians Thursday evening, officials with Amarillo ISD provided further comment on Thursday morning’s incident at Caprock High School. The email said the following: Dear AISD Parents, We want to take this opportunity to reach out to you about reminding your student how important the […]
KFDA
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
The Amarillo Pioneer
WTAMU Amarillo Campus Parking Lot Now Complete
A grant from Center City has helped West Texas A&M University tackle one of the biggest challenges for the University’s Amarillo location—parking availability. WT and Center City officials announced Aug. 16 that the Amarillo-based nonprofit has given the University a total of $89,500 in grants, the latest of which helps complete a parking lot adjacent to Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St. in downtown Amarillo.
KFDA
Canyon leaders vote to lower property taxes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon leaders voted to lower the city’s property tax rate but collections should be up because of property value increases. The current rate is 42 cents per $100 of taxable property value. That will go down 2 cents. But tax revenue will go up about...
Myhighplains.com
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Debuting “Small Business Wednesday”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are plenty of new and exciting things happening at the 2022 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. One being Small Business Wednesday on September 21st. “The goal is to show our appreciation for small businesses in the area by offering free fair admission to business owners and employees on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.”
KFDA
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple violations. Abel Delacruz Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, evading arrest or a burglary of a rail car. 37-year-old Flores weighs around 150 pounds and...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo Animal Shelter and Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Part Ways
The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, which has been located in the same building as the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter for decades, is parting ways with the shelter. The APHS “historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City's municipal shelter,” according to a statement from the organization. The statement also notes that, as the city has taken over adoptions and trap-neuter-return, APHS restructured “to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”
KFDA
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
Finally Some Good News We Can All Get Behind in Amarillo
It seems like a daily conversation. When did things get so expensive? It's next to impossible to leave the grocery store without spending at least one hundred dollars. That is just for the basic stuff you need. No luxuries. Of course, the gas prices have been crazy for a while....
agjournalonline.com
Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant
No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
School Lunch No Longer Free. AISD and CISD Prices Are Here.
The kids are officially back in school...well, except the high schoolers. They go back Wednesday. You've got everything on the school shopping list knocked off, or at least you think you have, and now it's off to school with them!. Did you remember to send them with a lunch? "Nah,...
City of Canyon approves new tax rate
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon has approved a new tax rate in a four-to-one vote at Monday’s council meeting. The city said the money will go towards the use and support of Canyon’s Municipal Government for the next fiscal year. The rate approved is 40 cents per $100 meaning a $100,000 home […]
Historic opening day for Canyon ISD’s new West Plains High School
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the start of some big things down in Canyon ISD. “I’m excited, lots of energy,” said West Plains High School Principal Eric Gomez. “Little sleep plan for this for, you know, months and months.” It’s the historic opening of Canyon Independent School District’s newest school, West Plains High, home of […]
First day of school for Amarillo ISD teacher who completed 2+1 program
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Amarillo ISD’s first day back to school, the district also welcomed a new teacher who recently graduated from the 2+1 program. Coral Enriquez, a third-grade teacher at Rogers Elementary School, said she had a great first day—something she never would have thought was possible at one point. “My journey was […]
