ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Approves All Spending Items on Agenda

Amarillo City Council spent nearly $30 million during today’s regular meeting. As we reported yesterday, the council’s agenda listed twenty different spending items on the consent agenda. Each of the agenda items was passed during a single vote on the consent agenda package except for item Y. Item...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million

Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Where’s the Line? Two Justices Of The Peace, One Precinct

Just how many Justice of the Peace does Randall County, Precinct 4 need?. Most of you remember Clay Houdeshell, who opted not to run for Precinct 4 J.P. After his retirement, Kyle Balke was appointed as temporary J.P. in 2018. Now according to state law, the appointee has to run in the next election,
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
The Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Amarillo Campus Parking Lot Now Complete

A grant from Center City has helped West Texas A&M University tackle one of the biggest challenges for the University’s Amarillo location—parking availability. WT and Center City officials announced Aug. 16 that the Amarillo-based nonprofit has given the University a total of $89,500 in grants, the latest of which helps complete a parking lot adjacent to Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St. in downtown Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon leaders vote to lower property taxes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon leaders voted to lower the city’s property tax rate but collections should be up because of property value increases. The current rate is 42 cents per $100 of taxable property value. That will go down 2 cents. But tax revenue will go up about...
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Debuting “Small Business Wednesday”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are plenty of new and exciting things happening at the 2022 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. One being Small Business Wednesday on September 21st. “The goal is to show our appreciation for small businesses in the area by offering free fair admission to business owners and employees on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.”
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Animal Shelter and Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Part Ways

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, which has been located in the same building as the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter for decades, is parting ways with the shelter. The APHS “historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City's municipal shelter,” according to a statement from the organization. The statement also notes that, as the city has taken over adoptions and trap-neuter-return, APHS restructured “to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
AMARILLO, TX
agjournalonline.com

Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant

No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Canyon approves new tax rate

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon has approved a new tax rate in a four-to-one vote at Monday’s council meeting. The city said the money will go towards the use and support of Canyon’s Municipal Government for the next fiscal year. The rate approved is 40 cents per $100 meaning a $100,000 home […]
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy