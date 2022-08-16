Read full article on original website
Casemiro: Real Madrid open to selling midfielder to Man Utd in transfer deal worth over £60m
Real Madrid are open to the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United in a potential deal worth in excess of £60m. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs with United receiving enough encouragement to give them belief that a deal is possible. The 30-year-old is greatly appreciated by Real...
James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension
James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager exclusive interview ahead of hosting Chelsea in Premier League clash live on Sky Sports
Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season and lost their two best players in this transfer window - but the club has evolved and Jesse Marsch is at the heart of it all. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the former RB Leipzig manager reveals his insights on tactics, transfers, early impressions and the challenge of hosting Thomas Tuchel's side this Sunday.
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
Cristiano Ronaldo promises 'truth' amid Man Utd exit talk | Gary Neville says forward must 'speak now'
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised Manchester United supporters that he will reveal the "truth" in a few weeks' time amid reports he is continuing to search for an exit from Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward...
Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for £42.5m
Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a five-year contract in a deal worth £42.5m, including add-ons. Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher meet Erik ten Hag
Watch a taste of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's sit down interview with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The full interview can be seen live at 6.30pm on Monday Night Football.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
Wilfried Zaha double inspires Crystal Palace comeback against Aston Villa
Having cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ early opener, Wilfried Zaha had a penalty saved only to score on the follow-up before Jean-Philippe Mateta sealed a 3-1 win for the hosts
Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United: Is 5'9" height a problem for Argentina defender in the Premier League?
Darwin Nunez’s suspension following his red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace may have spared Lisandro Martinez another examination of his aerial ability on Monday Night Football but the two Premier League newcomers share something if not a pitch. The struggles of both have been held up as proof...
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland: Anel Ahmedhodzic scores one, makes another as Blades go fourth
Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command. After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was...
Wesley Fofana omitted from Leicester squad by Brendan Rodgers amid Chelsea interest
Brendan Rodgers has decided to leave Wesley Fofana out of Leicester's squad to face Southampton on Saturday. The manager has decided that Fofana is not in the right frame of mind to play following two unsuccessful bids from Chelsea for the centre-back. Sky Sports News exclusively revealed earlier this week...
Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford. Casemiro is expected to arrive in the...
Chelsea make enquiry to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Chelsea have made a shock enquiry about Harry Maguire's availability amid growing doubt over the central defender's future at Manchester United. Christian Pulisic is reportedly preparing to hold crunch talks with Chelsea in a bid to carve out a...
Sead Haksabanovic: Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou not ruling out deal for Montenegro winger
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has not ruled out Rubin Kazan winger Sead Haksabanovic becoming the club's next summer signing. The Scottish champions are said to be one of four clubs interested in the 23-year-old Montenegro international, with reports in Russia claiming a deal had already been agreed. Haksabanovic has been...
West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns
West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips earns point for Potters
D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points. But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory...
Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst prepared for 'crazy' end to transfer window
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is prepared for "crazy things" as the transfer deadline draws closer but he insists there are no new signings imminent at Rangers. The Ibrox side have brought in seven new first-team players so far this summer, including Antonio Colak, Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo. Van Bronckhorst is...
Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gunners unchanged
Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory...
