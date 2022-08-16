ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension

James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
SOCCER
SkySports

Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager exclusive interview ahead of hosting Chelsea in Premier League clash live on Sky Sports

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season and lost their two best players in this transfer window - but the club has evolved and Jesse Marsch is at the heart of it all. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the former RB Leipzig manager reveals his insights on tactics, transfers, early impressions and the challenge of hosting Thomas Tuchel's side this Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for £42.5m

Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a five-year contract in a deal worth £42.5m, including add-ons. Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford. Casemiro is expected to arrive in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns

West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
SkySports

Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst prepared for 'crazy' end to transfer window

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is prepared for "crazy things" as the transfer deadline draws closer but he insists there are no new signings imminent at Rangers. The Ibrox side have brought in seven new first-team players so far this summer, including Antonio Colak, Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo. Van Bronckhorst is...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gunners unchanged

Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE

