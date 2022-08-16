Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Widespread rains end the week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Low pressure sits over top of the Southeast Thursday and Friday causing widespread wetness. By 10 a.m. Thursday most of the Panhandle will see dense cloud cover and/or showers and thunderstorms. Threats within strong to severe thunderstorms threats will include gusty and potentially...
mypanhandle.com
Stalling front leads to more rainfall, isolated severe storms
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on today as we have a boundary that is slowly moving through the Deep South and starting to stall. As the front stalls, there will be some lift ongoing to produce scattered pop-up showers and storms. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be coming in the afternoon to evening. There is a small risk of severe weather for all of northwest Florida with the greatest concerns being 60 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.
mypanhandle.com
Wet Pattern Again
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet pattern is back for a few days, this should bring numerous showers and storms to the area through Saturday. The concern here is if we see storms train ( meaning running over the same areas ) this could lead to flash flooding. We will start to see this action return to the summer pattern as we move into Sunday and beyond. For tonight shower and storm, chances will hold on as we see storms that developed in Albama today move through the area. The rain chances overnight will be in the 40% range. The model has been back and forth on if we see showers and storms in the morning for Thursday or if they hold off until the afternoon/evening. Regardless of when they move through rain chances will be high for the day around 70%
mypanhandle.com
Rising temperatures, humidity and rain chances
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures today will be just above normal for this time of year, topping out in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Isolated to scattered pop-up storms are expected thanks to an approaching cold front and increasing moisture from the south. Wednesday will...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Water Study
Rain chances will be higher than average the next few days. "Savannah" available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control. Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about "Savannah" and other animals available at the shelter. Wear It Wednesday with...
floridainsider.com
Shocking video shows enormous tornado-like waterspouts ravaging Florida coast
Waterspout Water Tornado – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by aramiu. Impressive video footage caught one of several massive waterspouts that lurked over coastal waters in northwest Florida early Tuesday morning, as lightning and thunderstorms briefly ravaged the area. One clip in specific captured the attention of several social...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eucheeanna, Knox Hill and Red Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
mypanhandle.com
Sunny spell to begin the week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A summer cold front will usher in lower humidity for the next couple of days and drier weather. Sunday will hold onto stray rain chances (30-40%), with most precipitation expected to pop up in the Gulf due to a prevailing northerly flow. Temperatures...
mypanhandle.com
Will this be the year of no hurricanes?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
WJHG-TV
County officials looking for ways to remove hydrilla from Merritts Mill Pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For boaters and swimmers in Jackson County, the over growth of hydrilla in Merritts Mill Pond is causing problems. “Hydrilla, specifically, is more of a stem and petal orientation,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “It doesn’t have a long leaf, so it is distinguishable.”
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Lexus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Lexus, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Bulldog is a year and a half old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16th
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2022 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Saltwater Fishing Licenses […]
wdhn.com
Vehicle catches fire after crashing into woods
WALTON CO, Fl (WDHN)— A vehicle crash near Defuniak Springs resulted in a fire and multiple injuries. According to Walton County Fire and Rescue, a vehicle ran off the road and entered the woods at a high speed, two miles East of the Defuniak Springs exit on I-10. The...
Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Residents at odds over proposed boat ramp changes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traversing down Holmes Creek may soon look a little different for boaters. Washington County Commissioners are considering an ordinance to restrict certain activities at some of the boat ramps. Cotton Landing would be for non-motorized vessels, but commercial use would be allowed, whereas Culpepper Landing would allow motorized vessels, but […]
visitpanamacitybeach.com
Gills Galore: Scubadiving in St. Andrews State Park
Boasting one-and-a-half miles of rippling water and toasty sand, St. Andrews State Park provides the perfect relaxation destination for locals and tourists alike. What originally served as a harbor defense installation during World War II became a sandy oasis for the community in 1951. Today, the park has jetties, two fishing piers, boat ramp, nature trails, campground, and even a shuttle service to nearby Shell Island. So whether you enjoy soaking up the rays on the park’s beaches or fishing off the piers, St. Andrews State Park has what you’re looking for.
WJHG-TV
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide veterinarian shortage is being felt Bay County, as a popular veterinary clinic announced its immediate closure earlier this month. Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come and pick up patient records. But all...
Panhandle kid finalist in 2022 National Kids Mullet Championship
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullets have made a comeback and Jack Grant, a three-year-old from Liberty County, is being nationally recognized for his style. Grant is a finalist in the Kids National Mullet Championship. Over 600 children were registered for the competition, only 25 are left in the last round of voting. Sierra Grant, […]
