ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
Country music legend Willie Nelson was forced to postpone a concert three months ago in Nashville, Tennessee, because he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a published report. According to The New York Times Magazine on Wednesday, Nelson tested positive for the virus about a week after his 89th...
Merle Haggard was one of a kind. Of course, we’ve all heard plenty of wild tales about the country legend, but I don’t know if I’ve ever heard one as funny as this. Guitarist Kenny Vaughan, who is a longtime fixture in Marty Stuart’s band, spent quite a bit of time around Merle in his early years as a guitar player in Nashville.
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
“Gentle On My Mind” is a comfort song for me… there is never not a good time to play it in my books. Despite what many think, Glen Campbell is not the song’s original composer. John Hartford wrote this song (same guy who wrote Turnpike’s “Long Hot Summer Day), and it was released on his second studio album, Earthwords & Music, in 1967.
The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The event will be livestreamed on Paramount+ according to Deadline. The performance will also be available to stream on demand upon its’ conclusion. Joel Gallen directs the event and Emer Patten produces.
The Nashville musician opens up about motherhood, marriage and why so many country stars are afraid to talk about abortion rights.
Loudon Wainwright III is letting me in on the realities of life at 75. “Just the other night I was moaning and groaning about my orthopaedic problems, my bad back and my hip which is probably going to be replaced,” he says, a subtle smile playing at the corners of his mouth. We’re speaking via video call from his home on Long Island. Over his left shoulder, an antique map sketches an aerial view of his surroundings in Suffolk County, the easternmost tip of New York state. “I was doing what we call the ‘organ recital’,” he says. “How many...
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Passing away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley left more than a beautiful estate deemed Graceland behind. In August of 1977, the music industry lost a star, but what many didn’t know, his legacy continues to transform music and influence generations of artists who came after him. If there was anyone to debate his title as the King of Rock and Roll, it is hard to compete with the fact that Presley died almost 50 years ago and only grew in popularity. With a hit movie in theaters and auction houses scrambling for anything remotely touched by the icon, it appears a new Elvis On Tour box set is scheduled for a December release. And for all those diehard fans, it comes with unreleased recordings.
The first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows is set to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and fans from all over the globe will be able to join via live stream
We’re just a couple of weeks away now from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute show at London’s Wembley Stadium, and the band have announced that, for the many thousands who can’t attend, they’ll be able to watch it live via Paramount. Foos and the Hawkins...
When Shania Twain launched the best-selling studio album in country history with a cheerleading musical phrase, she underscored the importance of the elusive instrumental hook. The phrase in question — a seven-note sequence that defines her anthemic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” — helps to understand why Twain is...
