Our tipster Jones Knows has four big prices to attack this weekend as he foresees easy wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. Although my strong fancy of Tottenham to win by one goal at Chelsea only officially fell short by one goal, it's safe to say I have overrated Tottenham this season based on their performance at Stamford Bridge. They were so fortunate to escape with a draw despite the expected goals data suggesting it was a close game. Chelsea, who were excellent, look set for the best of the rest tag this season - not Spurs. I'm on Antonio Conte's men to pick up a trophy but they'll need to play with greater personality and spark against the elite teams if they are to go all the way in a competition this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO