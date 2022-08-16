Read full article on original website
SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel
Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo
Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
Adrien Rabiot Transfer From Juventus to Manchester United Stalling
After having agreed a £15 million fee with Juventus for the acquisition of Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United deem the midfielder's demands as too high.
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
SkySports
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender
West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons. Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium. West Ham are hopeful of...
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports
Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco a Manchester United target - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester United hope to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for close to £60m in the next few days and are also now fully turning their attentions to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo who will cost around £34m.
Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder
Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
SkySports
Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid
Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Man Utd for Chelsea - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Chelsea if he were to leave Barcelona this summer. Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to...
SkySports
Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton but Adrien Rabiot deal increasingly unlikely
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo - but a deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely. Real Madrid's Casemiro is another name that has been discussed. The club have not been able to meet Rabiot's wage demands after a broad agreement had been...
SkySports
Mike Dean admits he made wrong decision as VAR over Cristian Romero's hair pull on Marc Cucurella in Chelsea vs Tottenham
Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean says he should have recommended referee Anthony Taylor to review Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella for a possible red card in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Dean, who was the VAR for the controversial game at Stamford Bridge, decided against any...
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham complete deal to sign Udinese left-back but loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have completed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all to win to nil at 16/1 - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows has four big prices to attack this weekend as he foresees easy wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. Although my strong fancy of Tottenham to win by one goal at Chelsea only officially fell short by one goal, it's safe to say I have overrated Tottenham this season based on their performance at Stamford Bridge. They were so fortunate to escape with a draw despite the expected goals data suggesting it was a close game. Chelsea, who were excellent, look set for the best of the rest tag this season - not Spurs. I'm on Antonio Conte's men to pick up a trophy but they'll need to play with greater personality and spark against the elite teams if they are to go all the way in a competition this season.
SkySports
James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension
James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
