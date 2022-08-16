Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
5 thoughts on Michigan’s nonconference schedule
It’s fitting that Michigan announced its nonconference schedule while the team is in Europe. The Wolverines will be traveling often during the 2022-23 season, including a trip back to the continent in December. Tuesday’s schedule release solidified Michigan’s schedule as challenging and intriguing. In addition to the 20 Big...
MLive.com
Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals
DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
Former Michigan Basketball Coach Beilein Visits Petoskey
PETOSKEY — Former Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein visited Petoskey on Thursday to speak at the Perry Hotel, helping raise money for a local scholarship fund. Beilein coached the Wolverines from 2007 to 2019, leading them to a pair of national championship appearances. He currently works...
MLive.com
Michigan releases nonconference schedule: Kentucky, UNC highlight travel-heavy slate
The Michigan men’s basketball nonconference schedule, released on Wednesday (Aug. 17), features blue bloods, in-state foes, and smaller programs across the country. The announcement means Michigan knows all 31 of its opponents, and the locations, for the 2022-23 season. The only piece remaining is the dates for the Big Ten matchups, which should come within a few weeks.
MLive.com
Top recruits: DeWitt lineman Matthew Nehf focused on being a leader ahead of final season before heading to CMU
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at DeWitt lineman Matthew Nehf, a Central Michigan commit who hopes to be more of a leader in his final year with the Panthers.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker dives into world of NFTs
EAST LANSING – Third-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has already shown a mastery of building a high-level college football team and beating Michigan. Now he’s showing he’s on the forefront of something else, too: NFTs. Tucker released a set of NFTs this month, dubbed NFTuck, allowing...
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Keon Coleman is highly confident, believes breakout season is coming
EAST LANSING – Coming off an All-American season, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed remains the top target for quarterback Payton Thorne. Reed is the veteran leader in a room that includes young talent looking to emerge this season. Asked about which players from that group who were standing out, sophomore receiver Keon Coleman was the first one Reed named.
Michigan vs. Notre Dame rivalry likely to be renewed sooner than expected
Michigan and Notre Dame last took the football field against each other back in 2019 and as it stands, they are not scheduled to play each other again until 2033, which teams absurd for what was once one of the great rivalries in college football. But according to a report...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Football taking Michael Phelps' conditioning advice to heart
Michael Phelps won 23 gold medals in the Olympics, an all-time record. The now retired swimmer and Michigan alumnus is someone to listen to if he’s willing to give a few pointers. Lucky for the Michigan Football team, Phelps spoke to them and shared some insights about how to stay at a peak performance level.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan football’s first female graduate assistant talks shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan made history earlier this summer by hiring the first female graduate assistant on a Power Five college football staff. Mimi Bolden-Morris was always a sports fanatic. Growing up in Florida, her dad, Mike, was a high school football coach. “We would...
Flint Elite taking small steps in attempt to build football program from scratch
FLINT – Flint Elite’s football team has set modest goals for 2022. That’s probably a good idea considering the coaches are still trying to build a co-op program that features players from Burton Madison Academy and Flint New Standard Academy. In the first two seasons of the...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
MLive.com
College football-bound QB leads Portage Northern into 2022
PORTAGE, MI – With a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Cane Mack looks like a college football quarterback, and he’s well on his way to becoming one after accepting a scholarship offer from Wayne State in late July. But one thing that has eluded the future Division II signal caller...
MLive.com
GR Catholic Central football 2022: New faces strive to bring familiar results
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central’s roster looks much different than it did a year ago when the Cougars won their third consecutive state championship. The Cougars graduated 17 seniors, including Division 5-6 Michigan Associated Press All-State Player of the Year Nolan Ziegler, first-team All-State quarterback John Passinault and second-team selection Jack Klafeta, who starred at linebacker. Joey Silveri, who quarterbacked the Cougars to titles in 2019 and 2020 before he was injured in Week 4 last season, has graduated, too.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jason Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
MLive.com
Fifth quarter will be key for Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge football team has some low numbers this year, about 19 or 20 will be playing varsity, and of those many are younger or inexperienced players. But the MHSAA has something which could serve as something of a lifeline for the Panthers in the fifth quarter rule, allowing players to take the field for five quarters in all between varsity and junior varsity games. Stockbridge has 32 JV players, with the door to varsity playing time wide open.
