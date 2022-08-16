ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

5 thoughts on Michigan’s nonconference schedule

It’s fitting that Michigan announced its nonconference schedule while the team is in Europe. The Wolverines will be traveling often during the 2022-23 season, including a trip back to the continent in December. Tuesday’s schedule release solidified Michigan’s schedule as challenging and intriguing. In addition to the 20 Big...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals

DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MISportsNow

Former Michigan Basketball Coach Beilein Visits Petoskey

PETOSKEY — Former Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein visited Petoskey on Thursday to speak at the Perry Hotel, helping raise money for a local scholarship fund. Beilein coached the Wolverines from 2007 to 2019, leading them to a pair of national championship appearances. He currently works...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan releases nonconference schedule: Kentucky, UNC highlight travel-heavy slate

The Michigan men’s basketball nonconference schedule, released on Wednesday (Aug. 17), features blue bloods, in-state foes, and smaller programs across the country. The announcement means Michigan knows all 31 of its opponents, and the locations, for the 2022-23 season. The only piece remaining is the dates for the Big Ten matchups, which should come within a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker dives into world of NFTs

EAST LANSING – Third-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has already shown a mastery of building a high-level college football team and beating Michigan. Now he’s showing he’s on the forefront of something else, too: NFTs. Tucker released a set of NFTs this month, dubbed NFTuck, allowing...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State WR Keon Coleman is highly confident, believes breakout season is coming

EAST LANSING – Coming off an All-American season, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed remains the top target for quarterback Payton Thorne. Reed is the veteran leader in a room that includes young talent looking to emerge this season. Asked about which players from that group who were standing out, sophomore receiver Keon Coleman was the first one Reed named.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#American Football#College Football
Maize n Brew

Michigan Football taking Michael Phelps' conditioning advice to heart

Michael Phelps won 23 gold medals in the Olympics, an all-time record. The now retired swimmer and Michigan alumnus is someone to listen to if he’s willing to give a few pointers. Lucky for the Michigan Football team, Phelps spoke to them and shared some insights about how to stay at a peak performance level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

College football-bound QB leads Portage Northern into 2022

PORTAGE, MI – With a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Cane Mack looks like a college football quarterback, and he’s well on his way to becoming one after accepting a scholarship offer from Wayne State in late July. But one thing that has eluded the future Division II signal caller...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

GR Catholic Central football 2022: New faces strive to bring familiar results

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central’s roster looks much different than it did a year ago when the Cougars won their third consecutive state championship. The Cougars graduated 17 seniors, including Division 5-6 Michigan Associated Press All-State Player of the Year Nolan Ziegler, first-team All-State quarterback John Passinault and second-team selection Jack Klafeta, who starred at linebacker. Joey Silveri, who quarterbacked the Cougars to titles in 2019 and 2020 before he was injured in Week 4 last season, has graduated, too.
NOVI, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Fifth quarter will be key for Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge football team has some low numbers this year, about 19 or 20 will be playing varsity, and of those many are younger or inexperienced players. But the MHSAA has something which could serve as something of a lifeline for the Panthers in the fifth quarter rule, allowing players to take the field for five quarters in all between varsity and junior varsity games. Stockbridge has 32 JV players, with the door to varsity playing time wide open.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy