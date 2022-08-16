Read full article on original website
‘Day Shift’: Dave Franco Ad-Libbed a Line to Jamie Foxx That Turned Into a Real Song
'Day Shift' actor Jamie Foxx was inspired to create a song for the movie after co-star Dave Franco ad-libbed a line.
Meagan Good Says Her "Badass" Mom Role in "Day Shift" Is the Kind of Parent She Hopes to Be One Day
Meagan Good's latest film role is keeping her optimistic about motherhood. The veteran actor stars in Netflix's "Day Shift" alongside Jamie Foxx (who plays a blue-collar vampire hunter named Bud Jablonski) — as well as Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Karla Souza — as his ex-wife Jocelyn, who threatens to take their daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax), to Florida to live a better life away from his unpredictable profession. When Bud accidentally slays the offspring of a vampire boss named Audrey (Souza), he scrambles to keep his family out of harm's way, but they soon become collateral damage.
Netflix’s Day Shift Review: Jamie Foxx’s Vampire Action Movie Is Flashy And Colorful, And Yet So, So Dull
[I]t stumbles on to interesting ideas, but then clearly has no clue what to do with them.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
Wolfgang Petersen Dies: ‘Das Boot’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’ Director Was 81
Wolfgang Petersen, the Oscar-nominated director of throwback epics like “Das Boot” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died at the age of 81. Deadline first reported the news of his passing. In addition to the WWII submarine warfare film that earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Director, Petersen also directed 1984’s beloved family favorite “The NeverEnding Story,” “Enemy Mine” (1985), Clint Eastwood political thriller “In the Line of Fire” (1993), pandemic disaster movie “Outbreak” (1995), Harrison Ford presidential hijacking thriller “Air Force One” (1997), and swords-and-sandals tentpole “Troy” (2004). Petersen was born in Germany in 1941, and it was in Hamburg in...
Tommy Dorfman Is Engaged to a Mystery Woman: "Being in Love Is So Scary"
Image Source: Getty / Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan. Tommy Dorfman is a fiancée! The "13 Reasons Why" actor broke the news of her engagement on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast released on Aug. 15, in which she also talked about how booking the aforementioned Netflix series delayed her transition. While speaking about administering estrogen shots, Dorfman casually mentioned her "fiancée" helped her at first and walked her through the process. Though she didn't reveal her partner's identity, she referred to her as the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.
Joe Jonas Wants to Be "Open and Honest" About Getting Injectables
Joe Jonas is getting real about cosmetic injections. The singer and dad of two opened up about his own experience with injectables in a recent interview with People about his new partnership with Xeomin, a Botox alternative used to specifically target wrinkles and frown lines. "We can be open and...
Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions
Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
NME
‘I Used To Be Famous’ exclusive trailer: Ed Skrein stars in new Netflix music drama
NME can exclusively share the trailer for Netflix film I Used To Be Famous, starring Ed Skrein (Game Of Thrones, Deadpool) as a struggling musician. Directed by Eddie Sternberg in his debut feature, the synopsis for the new music drama reads: “Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now he’s alone and desperate. An impromptu jam with Stevie (newcomer Leo Long), an autistic drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music..”
theplaylist.net
‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama
There are plenty of down-on-his-luck musician stories in films and TV series. However, the new Netflix film, “I Used to Be Famous,” hopes that there’s still a little more fuel in the tank as the film subgenre gets explored one more time. As seen in the trailer...
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Didn't Speak to Him For 3 Weeks Over His New Movie "Beast"
Idris Elba's latest movie, "Beast," almost starred his daughter, Isan — but when she didn't get the role in a rare case of nepotism not working out well for an aspiring actor, she wasn't happy with her famous father. "She auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the...
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter
Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
