Wild Claims Australian Man Caught On Camera A 'Hairy Ape-Like' Bigfoot — You Be The Judge

@bigfootevidence/instagram

Bigfoot or bogus? An Australian man believes he captured photographic evidence the legendary creature does exist, Radar has learned .

The purported ape-like figure could be seen looming above the bushes in a portrait captured by Brad Kidd , who is convinced he caught it on camera.

"A BF [Bigfoot] or Australian Yowie in front of there (sic) main blind," he captioned his post on Facebook.

The posting sparked a fierce debate amongst believers and naysayers, who argued over whether or not the sighting was legitimate after years of similar claims and other grainy photos were debunked.

"Looks like the big guy to me," one wrote about the hairy creature, according to Daily Star , while another speculated there was "more than one" Bigfoot.

Another replied, "I kinda (sic) think that's just a gap in the leaves."

This comes months after three Australian men detailed an encounter they had with an apparent Bigfoot-like "Yowie," which is said to stand around 12 feet tall, as they traveled home from work.

"We initially thought it was a boar or a really big animal until we got closer and saw it runoff in a very apelike way," Seamus Fitzgerald told The Courier Mail.

"I've never really had a paranormal or strange experience like that before," he added, while his friend revealed they were in utter disbelief.

Fitzgerald confessed, "I hardly slept that night and the feeling was overwhelming that I had seen something that I never believed in previously."