A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
azbigmedia.com
Libraries drop fines, add services to entice readers to return
COVID-19 closed libraries across the Valley and interrupted most services and programs. Now, more than two years into the pandemic, library systems are thinking outside the book to bring back cardholders of all ages. They’re doing it two ways. One way is the elimination of fines on overdue materials...
azbigmedia.com
ASU MIX Center brings media students to Downtown Mesa
After two and a half years of construction and a $100 million investment by Mesa and ASU, the City and downtown businesses welcome students to ASU’s Media and Immersive eXperience Center (MIX), 50 N. Centennial Way. The state-of-the-art facility opening to hundreds of students in film, video production and digital technology this week will have a tremendous economic impact in downtown. Direct revenue to the City from ASU is estimated to be $7.45 million annually, while indirect economic activity is expected to generate an estimated $9.18 million yearly.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Community Bank unveils innovative ‘Lemonade Stand Microloans’ program
Scottsdale Community Bank announced its dynamic, innovative “Lemonade Stand Microloans” program. This creative concept for small businesses was rolled out during the highly anticipated Grand Opening of Scottsdale Community Bank with Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions Director Evan Daniels, and Arizona Bankers Association President Paul Hickman in attendance along with over 100 of the bank’s Founders. Scottsdale Community Bank is the first new community bank established in Arizona in over 14 years, and it is unique in combining cutting-edge FINTECH technology and unrivaled speed in operations and decision-making with personal concierge service for every client. This vibrant, new, locally owned and locally managed financial institution is designed to serve and provide loans to small and medium size businesses, family businesses, family offices, the medical field, sports and entertainment entities, the hospitality industry, and non-profit organizations.
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Telle VanTrojen, Geneva Financial
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Telle VanTrojen, COO of Geneva Financial. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
67 acres of land in Mesa sells for $13.9M
The southeast valley is becoming one of the most acquired areas for investors and developers to build more commercial properties. More than half a million people live in the City of Mesa, and it is the third largest city in the State of Arizona. It is no surprise that the city continues to grow, and the East Valley is still booming. Director of Retail Leasing & Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed with SVN in Phoenix represented both sellers in the sale of approximately 67 acres of land on Ellsworth & Pecos Roads for $13.9 million.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Kelli Tonkin, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Kelli Tonkin, senior vice president, Enterprise Bank & Trust. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
azbigmedia.com
AMA celebrates industry’s best and its 30th anniversary
On the 30th anniversary of the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and Cox Communications Tribute Awards, a record 29 winners were honored as the best and brightest of Arizona’s rental housing industry. More than 1,600 were in attendance on August 12 at the Phoenix Convention Center as the AMA —...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
azbigmedia.com
South Mountain Community College completes $13.6M Science Complex
McCarthy Building Companies has completed construction of the $13.6 million, state-of-the-art Science Complex project at South Mountain Community College (SMCC), which includes a new 19,000-square-foot Physical and Life Science building and a complete renovation of two existing buildings. The Science Complex will begin its STEM programs and laboratory sessions in the spring of 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Larry Lazarus helped shape Phoenix’s landscape
Throughout Larry Lazarus’ career as a land use attorney, he nurtured a critical skill for his occupation — consensus building. It is necessary to balance the desires of the client and other stakeholders, he says, “Because if you just come in as an advocate without being a person who wants to realize a resolution through benefits to both sides, then I think you might as well be a litigator. Don’t be a zoning attorney.”
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq completes $44.5 million sale of Sonoma Valley Apartments
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn and Ryan Boyle brokered the $44.5 million sale of Sonoma Valley Apartments in Apache Junction. The team represented the seller, Scottsdale-based Sonoma Valley, LLC. The 176-unit Sonoma Valley Apartments — located at 975 South Royal Palm Road...
azbigmedia.com
City of Litchfield Park selling land site for development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been engaged by the city of Litchfield Park to market for sale a 7.03-acre, fee-simple development site in the heart of Litchfield Park, which is a historic suburb of Phoenix, Arizona. Zoned for mixed-use and comprising seven lots within Litchfield Square, the...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
azbigmedia.com
C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303
Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall
California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to Glendale this fall! The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders with different spice levels… one even requiring a waiver.
AZFamily
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
