jacksonprogress-argus.com
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in what would be Nebraska's first known death from the parasite, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said.
As Colorado River crisis grows, some officials say it's time for feds to drop the hammer on water cuts
As the Colorado River system spirals toward its demise, some Western water officials, lawmakers and experts had expected federal officials on Tuesday to announce an ambitious plan to cut usage and save the river basin after stakeholders failed to meet a Monday deadline to do it themselves. At the very...
Suspect in Salman Rushdie's stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault
The man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie and injuring another speaker on stage in New York state last week pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, made the plea in a courtroom in Chautauqua County, New...
How a vacation to Hawaii can be relaxing for tourists -- and harmful to its residents
The Hawaii most tourists see is one of azure waters and towering resorts, of "aloha" and "ohana" and hula. But as it exists now, the powerful tourism industry dictates the lives of Native Hawaiians, often for the worse, said Kyle Kajihiro, a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and activist for the rights of Native Hawaiians.
