Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Behind the Business: Town Square Dental
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In most cases, two is better than one, and in the Mini-Cassia region, two dentists decided to work together to each bring their own unique strengths to the area. In this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Town Square Dental, and their new combined...
Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem
Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
McCord, Harriett (Washburn)
JEROME—Harriett (Washburn) McCord, 93, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was born February 2, 1929, at St. Valentines Hospital in Wendell, Idaho, to Roy and Hazel (Blakemore) Washburn. She graduated from Jerome High School in 1947. Harriett...
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
7 Things That Happen Every Time You Go To Dierkes In Twin Falls
Dierkes is one of the more popular destinations for families in the summer. It is a ton of fun and families can really enjoy it. And every time I have gone to Dierkes, or know anyone who has, these things always happen. Search Frantically For Cash. It is only $5...
Covey, Wilma
TWIN FALLS—Wilma Covey, 87, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, for the first time since COVID-19 began, the City of Twin Falls held its annual State of the City Address. At the address, officials from the City of Twin Falls briefed the community on everything from the status of public transportation to the possibility of a new bridge.
Local food pantries are feeling the pressure of rising food costs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the rising cost of food, more people are needing assistance from food pantries. The Mustard Seed in Twin Falls says they are up about 20% from this time last year. While food costs are increasing for everyone, those costs are also increasing for...
Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee voted to appoint Deborah Silver, a Twin Falls accountant and business owner, as the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. Silver will replace Jill Ellsworth who ran in the May Democratic Primary but withdrew from the race. Silver is...
TFCS: Deputies seeking assistance locating missing person
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) Twin Falls County deputies have reported that the family of Jimenez has contacted the sheriffs office and she has returned home. No other information has been made available. UPDATE (9:47 p.m.) Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue crews have...
Minidoka County Commissioners speak out against Lava Ridge Wind Project
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More official attention is being paid to the controversial Lava Ridge Wind Project, which has drawn the ire of yet another board of county commissioners in Southern Idaho. The Minidoka County Board of Commissioners released public opposition for the proposed project slated to bring up...
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
Gridiron Grind: Burley’s new regime, talented skill players bring excitement
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats football team hasn’t been to the playoffs in a long time, but this year, they might be in reach. According to Burley Athletic Director Randy Winn, the Bobcats haven’t been to the postseason since the early 1990′s. This year, former Gooding Head Coach Cameron Andersen takes over the program, and there is already optimism in the air.
76-year-old local man found after being locked in park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently when driving home after the event Jensen stopped at Declo City Park to use the restroom. ...
Gridiron Grind: Oakley looks to defend state titles, make history
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley embodies 8-man football in Idaho and will look to do something this year no other program has done in the state. Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and no 8-man team has won three straight state titles during that span. Oakley won the 2020 and 2021 1A Division 1 state championships.
