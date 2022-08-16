ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
103.5 KISSFM

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Town Square Dental

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In most cases, two is better than one, and in the Mini-Cassia region, two dentists decided to work together to each bring their own unique strengths to the area. In this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Town Square Dental, and their new combined...
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem

Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
kmvt

McCord, Harriett (Washburn)

JEROME—Harriett (Washburn) McCord, 93, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was born February 2, 1929, at St. Valentines Hospital in Wendell, Idaho, to Roy and Hazel (Blakemore) Washburn. She graduated from Jerome High School in 1947. Harriett...
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Adult Shops in Twin Falls

For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Covey, Wilma

TWIN FALLS—Wilma Covey, 87, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Person
Angela Johnson
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
PAUL, ID
kmvt

Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee voted to appoint Deborah Silver, a Twin Falls accountant and business owner, as the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. Silver will replace Jill Ellsworth who ran in the May Democratic Primary but withdrew from the race. Silver is...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

TFCS: Deputies seeking assistance locating missing person

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) Twin Falls County deputies have reported that the family of Jimenez has contacted the sheriffs office and she has returned home. No other information has been made available. UPDATE (9:47 p.m.) Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue crews have...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Missing Woman Found

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kmvt

Two injured following car fire in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Gridiron Grind: Burley’s new regime, talented skill players bring excitement

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats football team hasn’t been to the playoffs in a long time, but this year, they might be in reach. According to Burley Athletic Director Randy Winn, the Bobcats haven’t been to the postseason since the early 1990′s. This year, former Gooding Head Coach Cameron Andersen takes over the program, and there is already optimism in the air.
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

76-year-old local man found after being locked in park restroom for 36 hours

DECLO — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently when driving home after the event Jensen stopped at Declo City Park to use the restroom. ...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Gridiron Grind: Oakley looks to defend state titles, make history

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley embodies 8-man football in Idaho and will look to do something this year no other program has done in the state. Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and no 8-man team has won three straight state titles during that span. Oakley won the 2020 and 2021 1A Division 1 state championships.
OAKLEY, ID

