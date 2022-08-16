ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

With two weeks to go, district pushes to hire more than 100 staff

Albany, NY (WRGB) — It is a mad dash to hire for school districts, and the numbers don’t look good. The Fact Check Team from our partners at The National Desk found around 300,000 public school teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and May of this year.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Education
WRGB

Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud

The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Petition to unionize filed for Schodack Amazon warehouse

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon workers in upstate New York filed a petition for a union election on Tuesday, launching a major labor fight against the company. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board says the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany.
SCHODACK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB

Clean energy projects bring hundreds of jobs to NYS

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Keeping New York on track to be a leader in the clean energy industry all while creating more jobs is the goal behind a package of bills Governor Hochul signed in July. One of the bills is the Utility Thermal Energy Network and Jobs Act.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy