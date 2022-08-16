Read full article on original website
With two weeks to go, district pushes to hire more than 100 staff
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It is a mad dash to hire for school districts, and the numbers don’t look good. The Fact Check Team from our partners at The National Desk found around 300,000 public school teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and May of this year.
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
Struggling family in Illinois to receive renovated home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in an Illinois county are facing evictions. An organization called The Dwelling Place will be helping at least one family in Vermillion County get back on their feet. The business group, W and T Enterprises, donated a...
NYS re-launches #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the re-launch of #VaxtoSchool, a statewide campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign ensures equitable access to vaccines and makes the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and families a top priority. “As we...
Man accused of assaulting elderly person in front of children, say State Police
BRUNSWICK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Brunswick man, accused of assaulting an elderly person. Investigators say on August 15th, just after 5:00 AM, Troopers responded to a home in Brunswick for reports of an altercation. State Police arrested 37-year-old Shavaughn Johnson, accused of assaulting...
Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud
The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
How NY's first dispensary licenses prioritize those impacted by marijuana prohibition
New York State (WRGB) — New Yorkers who want to open the state’s first dispensaries can start applying next week, but you or a family member must have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the drug was legalized. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM)...
Petition to unionize filed for Schodack Amazon warehouse
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon workers in upstate New York filed a petition for a union election on Tuesday, launching a major labor fight against the company. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board says the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany.
How the current drought conditions are affecting local farmers
New York State (WRGB) — There have been a lot of hot days in New York this summer with almost little rain. How are current drought conditions are affecting local farmers?
Upstate NY Poison Center sees increase in calls about children consuming marijuana edibles
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate New York Poison Center issued a warning Tuesday saying it has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to Poison Center officials, data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years...
Clean energy projects bring hundreds of jobs to NYS
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Keeping New York on track to be a leader in the clean energy industry all while creating more jobs is the goal behind a package of bills Governor Hochul signed in July. One of the bills is the Utility Thermal Energy Network and Jobs Act.
