New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with "some personal things." The seven-time Super Bowl winner's absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'

According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
DENVER, CO
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman's injury

According to a new report, Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman appears to have avoided significant injury. Hardman suffered an apparent injury during red zone work at practice on Wednesday. He went up to grab a contested pass and landed awkwardly, limping off the field and eventually leaving practice in the front seat of a motorized cart.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ deep ball accuracy is ‘getting better and better’, per Eagles teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles finished its twelfth and final training camp practice. Jalen Hurts has been on fire throughout the offseason. His leadership and relationship-building skills have brought the Eagles and communities in Philadelphia together. Hurts' command of the offense has fans excited about what Philadelphia could do in the fall. He has improved his accuracy, and a teammate spoke about it after Tuesday's interview with Eagles beat reporters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Saints#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
numberfire.com

Michael Perez behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher Michael Perez is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Perez will catch on Tuesday night after Tomas Nido was given a breather versus their division competitors.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

‘Open literally every rep’: DeVonta Smith updates from Browns joint practice will have Eagles fans riding hype train

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith seems to be primed for a massive year two. When the Eagles drafted Smith with the 10th overall pick in 2021, they were looking for a receiver who could disrupt opposing secondaries on a regular basis. During his rookie season, Smith turned out to be exactly that.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Ty France sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. France will move to the bench on Wednesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and Los Angeles.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Bligh Madris batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Madris will start in right field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Greg Allen moves to the bench.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick batting eighth on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. McCormick will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tucupita Marcano leading off for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will remain in the starting lineup in left field on Tuesday and move up to first in the order versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns absent from San Francisco lineup Thursday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joey Bart will replace Wynns behind the bag and bat eighth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

