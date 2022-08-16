Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio mother ‘clinging to life’ due to severe neglect from 3 adult children, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is “clinging to life” at a hospital after her three adult children severely neglected her, leading to her rapidly-declining health, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The three suspects are being held in the Bexar County Jail on a charge...
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
'This is amazing': Why one San Antonio man says he felt better with COVID than without
SAN ANTONIO — The antiviral drug Paxlovid is gaining popularity. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is taking the medication now after contracting COVID-19, and both President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were also prescribed the pill. The medication fights the virus that causes COVID. It's specifically used to...
Elderly woman found safe after disappearing from Medical Center area Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A 69-year-old woman who disappeared from the Medical Center area Monday has been found safe. Relatives of Raquel Santiago told KENS 5 she is being examined at University Hospital, but it expected to be on good condition. San Antonio Police officials previously said she vanished after leaving a hospital earlier this week, apparently without notifying family of her whereabouts.
Crime uptick leads small San Antonio business to reduce hours
SAN ANTONIO — A popular raspa shop on the city's north side is scaling back their business hours to weekends only out of safety concerns for their employees. Owner Ana Fernandez does not expect a major financial hit on their business since Saturday’s and Sunday’s are typically their busiest days.
Texas nonprofits face further barriers, legal questions as trigger law banning abortions is set to take effect
SAN ANTONIO — As Texas’s trigger law banning virtually all abortions prepares to go into effect August 25, there remains ongoing challenges for various nonprofit organizations tasked with helping women seek abortion care. “We typically are a practical support abortion fund, meaning we help people to travel by...
San Antonio proposes increasing starting wages for all civilian employees to $17.50 an hour
SAN ANTONIO — After surveying 5,000 of the city’s civilian employees, city leaders say one of the employees’ top priorities was getting vacancies filled. The City of San Antonio is laying out a plan to accomplish that. In last week’s FY 2023 budget presentation, city manager Erik...
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
KTSA
Police looking for father of baby who died in hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio homicide detectives are looking for the father of a 6-month-old baby who died in the hospital. Ronald Williams, 24, is wanted in connection with the baby’s death after police were called to a hospital on the northeast side. Upon arrival, doctors told officers the baby’s injuries were suspicious given the story told by the infant’s guardians.
KSAT 12
Trial for alleged Border Patrol serial killer moved to Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a former Border Patrol Agent accused in the murders of four women has been moved from Webb County to Bexar County. Juan David Ortiz is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018. Melissa...
KENS 5
Man accused of waving gun near North East ISD school
SAN ANTONIO — A trip to the store for an energy drink turned into an adrenaline-fueled experience for one north east San Antonio man Wednesday. The man, who said everyone calls him Big John, said as he driving past Ed White Middle School on Midcrown, a man in the street pointed a gun at him and threatened him.
KTSA
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
KTSA
Woman who confessed to killing man she met online sentenced to 40 years
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman has been sentenced for killing a man she met online. According to a press release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, 26 year old Aliza Cantu pled guilty to the murder of Marc Anthony Ramirez. The two first connected...
KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port A
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
KSAT 12
City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed
San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
