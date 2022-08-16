ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Elderly woman found safe after disappearing from Medical Center area Monday

SAN ANTONIO — A 69-year-old woman who disappeared from the Medical Center area Monday has been found safe. Relatives of Raquel Santiago told KENS 5 she is being examined at University Hospital, but it expected to be on good condition. San Antonio Police officials previously said she vanished after leaving a hospital earlier this week, apparently without notifying family of her whereabouts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police looking for father of baby who died in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio homicide detectives are looking for the father of a 6-month-old baby who died in the hospital. Ronald Williams, 24, is wanted in connection with the baby’s death after police were called to a hospital on the northeast side. Upon arrival, doctors told officers the baby’s injuries were suspicious given the story told by the infant’s guardians.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Man accused of waving gun near North East ISD school

SAN ANTONIO — A trip to the store for an energy drink turned into an adrenaline-fueled experience for one north east San Antonio man Wednesday. The man, who said everyone calls him Big John, said as he driving past Ed White Middle School on Midcrown, a man in the street pointed a gun at him and threatened him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed

San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Community Policy