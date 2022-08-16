Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
BPD Community Alert – Do you recognize any of these juveniles on bikes wanted in connection for an assault + battery in South End.
It was pandemonium on Tuesday afternoon in the South End when a pack of juveniles on bicycles in the South End allegedly attacked a man who was driving in his car. According to NBC10 Boston, there is video footage of almost 40 kids on bikes surrounding a car on Tremont Street.
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
newbedfordguide.com
U.S. Attorney Rollins statement regarding alleged threats made to Boston Children’s Hospital
“News about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is disturbing to say the least. Children deserve an opportunity to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them in that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment. I want to make it clear that the Department of Justice will ensure equal protection of transgender people under the law.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
fallriverreporter.com
Man arrested after being accused of threatening to blow up place of employment in Massachusetts, building evacuated
A man has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Massachusetts business that he is employed at. According to Chief Brian Clark, today at just after 10:00 a.m., Norton Police and Fire responded to Pitney Bowes Global Logistics, LLC, 15 Leonard Street, for a report of a possible bomb threat.
WCVB
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say
The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts FedEx worker charged with stealing packages, attempting to sell contents
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of three firearms from FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. Frank P. O’Toole, 39, of Middleborough, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm. O’Toole was arrested on...
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
DOJ Responds to Threat Made at Boston Children’s Hospital Transgendered Program
“Today’s news about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation underway after worker injured in Boston construction accident
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a worker was injured in a construction accident in Boston on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a report of an accident in the area of 370 Congress Street just before 11 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department. The worker...
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
Fire breaks out at commercial building in North Reading
NORTH READING, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building in North Reading Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:27 a.m. at 20 Elm St. Firefighters determined the fire started on the rear loading dock and extended inside the building. First responders were able to...
NECN
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
liveboston617.org
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
theweektoday.com
Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges
Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
Comments / 0