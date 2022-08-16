Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Unemployment in Tennessee holds steady for the third month
NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged for July 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). For the third consecutive month, the rate has held steady at 3.3%. The state’s July rate is just 0.1 of a...
ucbjournal.com
Reid named TDOT Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner
Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Butch Eley has named Will Reid as its Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner. With this change, the department recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of its longtime Chief Engineer, Paul Degges, and announces that Mr. Degges will serve as the Chief Policy Advisor, focusing on legislation and federal affairs.
Comments / 0