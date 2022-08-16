ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment in Tennessee holds steady for the third month

NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged for July 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). For the third consecutive month, the rate has held steady at 3.3%. The state’s July rate is just 0.1 of a...
Reid named TDOT Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner

Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Butch Eley has named Will Reid as its Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner. With this change, the department recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of its longtime Chief Engineer, Paul Degges, and announces that Mr. Degges will serve as the Chief Policy Advisor, focusing on legislation and federal affairs.
