ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

By Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkYod_0hJkwXuW00 Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election.

The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday.

The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well over the number necessary to qualify," said Johnson campaign spokesperson Jennifer Sitton.

Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan won their parties' May 17 primaries and will also be on the ballot.

Fagan's office is in the Public Administration Building in Salem while the nearby Capitol undergoes extensive renovations.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Johnson made a brief appearance at the event, thanking supporters for the effort.

"Why did they do this?" she said. "They love Oregon. They want a better Oregon, free from partisan paralysis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJkwXuW00

OPB reported Johnson did not take questions from the press who had gathered to cover the petition drives' ending. Tuesday was the deadline that Fagan had set to give her office enough time to validate the signatures by the Aug. 30 deadline to add Johnson to the November ballot.

The next step will be for Election Division officials to validate signatures by checking a random sampling sufficient to show any problems with the overall signature effort.

If Johnson were to win the election, she would be only the second governor elected without a major party nomination. Julius Meier, an independent, was elected to one term in 1935.

Johnson (or Drazan) would be the first non-Democrat woman elected governor. Gov. Barbara Roberts was the state's first woman elected governor, in 1990. She and Kate Brown, the current governor, are Democrats.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Officials talk TriMet ridership, Tigard transportation trends

State Rep. Dacia Grayber of Portland hosted a town hall about state and local transportation.Three area transportation agencies spoke on topics ranging from recent increases in TriMet ridership, fixing Highway 217 gridlock, and Capitol Highway/Barbur Boulevard improvements during a recent town hall hosted by state Rep. Dacia Grayber. During an online Zoom meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, representatives from TriMet, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation talked about ongoing projects in their respective jurisdictions, hosted by the Southwest Portland state representative. TriMet ridership increasing One of the topics discussed Wednesday was how TriMet, which provides...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Times

Survey shows 62% of Oregonians want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Oregon congressional races tighten, forecaster says

Legislative races see some third-party interest in several districts, too.Three open congressional seats in Oregon are less firmly in Democratic control, according to a report on Friday. The day also saw a GOP legislative candidate find an innovative ad strategy and the biggest little political party in the state issue its candidate list. Top forecaster says Oregon U.S. House races tightening The Cook Political Report, a top national election forecaster, on Friday reported that it was now rating three open congressional seats in Oregon as less of a lock for Democrats in November. The races are key to which...
OREGON STATE
The Times

LETTERS: Why was Libertarian candidate left off debate stage?

The Times gets some reader feedback in this week's edition of letters to the editor.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Ready, set, go: Less than 100 days until election

Labor Day, the traditional 'kick-off' of the general election campaign, is still a month away. It's easy to feel like the November election is a long ways off. Primary election ballots were still being counted just 10 weeks ago. It's been just a month since the Fourth of July. One of the main "candidates" for governor hasn't qualified to run and likely won't hit that mark until the end of August. Summer, the old and increasingly irrelevant conventional wisdom says, is a time of political doldrums. Labor Day, the traditional "kick-off" of the general election campaign, is still a month...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Barbara Roberts
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Being recycled sure beats getting old

Pamela Loxley Drake isn't quite sure what old means. Good or bad, she prefers a different way of looking at it.Old. Hmm. Someone asked if I was OK walking up a small path. Huh!? Who? Me? (Envision me looking around for someone old.) What is old and how do we know when we arrive there? When I grew up, women dressed in simple dresses and did not spend time on their looks or clothing. It was a matter of farm and family care. Practicality and purpose. They grew into their later years slowing down. Farm living is constant. Truly,...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Do we have enough water in Oregon? Depends who you ask

The survey reveals there is a gender divide when it comes to who thinks there is enough water.Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender. Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization. This number...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Survey: Disrespect, more than low pay, drives resignations

One in four Oregon workers have quit a job since start of pandemic, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey findsMore than a quarter of Oregonians have quit a job in the past two years, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found. Among Oregonians who quit their jobs, the most common reason why was that they felt disrespected at work. Some Oregonians said the pandemic pushed issues with their employers — or with work, as it exists in the country — under a spotlight. "It's a corporate entity, they don't really care about any of their...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Kristof gives over $1 million in political contributions before returning to NYT

Columnist gives remaining contributions to Oregon Strong, a new committee with personal ties.New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof will leave behind over $1 million in campaign contributions drawn from his derailed bid for Oregon governor, according to records of the Oregon Secretary of State. Kristof announced Monday that he would return to the newspaper where he spent 37 years, winning two Pulitzer Prizes. New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote on Monday that Kristof would resume his column in the fall, after he finishes a new memoir. She said that it would be a "step up" from running for...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Paralysis#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Opb
The Times

OPINION: Will salmon finally win this year?

Rocky Barker: 'Finally, there is a sign of hope for the fish even as Snake River salmon ... remain close to extinction.'For the last 35 years, I've been covering what we call the "salmon wars" in the Pacific Northwest, writing so many stories about salmon heading toward extinction that I've lost count. The decline occurred year by year while we spent $18 billion on what's politely called "mitigation." That meant building fish passages around dams without fish ladders or snatching fish from warming rivers and trucking them around dams before they died. Nothing has ever worked. The truth is that...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Watch: Candidates for governor take stage in first debate

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson say they can fix Oregon.During their first general election debate in the race for who will become the next governor of Oregon, Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson empathized with many Oregonians dissatisfied with where the state is headed. Each of the three women, however, offered differing solutions to the state's myriad issues in a 90-minute forum that underscored the chasms among their political philosophies and leadership styles. The three candidates — who are running neck-and-neck in recent polls — shared...
OREGON STATE
The Times

U.S. House OKs semiconductor support in bill going to Biden

Oregon Democrat Bonamici got some other science priorities included in the final legislation.President Joe Biden is the final stop for legislation that the House passed Thursday, July 28, to boost federal aid for semiconductor manufacturing and research. The legislation (HR 4346) also contains other provisions sought by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton to deal with ocean acidification, regional energy innovation and education in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. The bill passed on a vote of 243-187; 24 Republicans joined Democrats to vote for it. Bonamici and Oregon Democrats Earl Blumenauer of Portland, Peter DeFazio of Springfield and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

New election endorsements and forecasts in Oregon races

Endorsements and predictions continue to come in the 2022 Nov. 8 general election.A trio of political endorsements and a revised election forecast topped political news on Tuesday, July 26. The Independent Party of Oregon announced Tuesday that it was nominating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as its candidate for the 5th Congressional District race in the Nov. 8 general election. U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, lost the May 17 Democratic primary to McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne attorney. Former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the Republican nominee. The IPO is Oregon's largest minor party, with 138,377 members among the state's more than 2.96...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Times

Gov. Brown orders state of emergency over heat wave

Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state.Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state. The order came just over one year from the highest temperatures during the 2021 "heat dome" that set records across the state, with several areas recording highs of up to 117 degrees. Multnomah County recorded 69 heat...
OREGON STATE
The Times

National Weather Service: Weekend weather could mean fire danger

Gusty winds plus low humidity on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, could repeat the conditions of the 2020 wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in the Columbia Gorge and Willamette Valley for Saturday, Aug. 6. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions either are occurring now or will shortly. A breezy offshore air flow and low relative humidity are predicted for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Aug. 7. The Weather Service urges residents to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor...
OREGON STATE
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
356
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy