Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room.
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
