NBC12
Statewide, local SOL test results still down from pre-pandemic levels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State school leaders say in-person instruction matters, and it shows through statewide data. State school officials held a briefing Thursday to present the 2021-2022 statewide SOL test results. Results from Standards of Learning and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year...
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
NBC12
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
NBC12
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents pushing for change at Southwood Apartments, property says improvements happening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Southwood Apartment in Richmond, say they are afraid to speak up about issues with living conditions. The non-profit, New Virginia Majority has spent months advocating for change at the property. “People will say I have lived here 10 years, never had...
NBC12
Richmond organization raises $4.4 million for families experiencing homelessness
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area experiencing homelessness. Housing Families First recently completed its Opening Doors for Families Campaign, and the organization says it plans to use the $4.4 million raised to help expand services to 300 additional families dealing with homelessness annually.
NBC12
Concerns over segregation display led to post office closure
MONTPELIER STATION, VA - The U.S. Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement on the closure, the postal service noted that the museum near former president...
NBC12
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - This year, the Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters - making it the greatest number of cubs born in a single year in the zoo’s history. Visitors can see six of those cheetah cubs and their mom when they...
NBC12
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
NBC12
Staying cyber safe: FBI Richmond holds cyber security round table
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cyber fraud is a multi-billion dollar criminal enterprise that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says is causing headaches for people all over the country, especially in the Commonwealth. Thursday, cyber squad experts from the Richmond Field Office of the FBI held a cyber security roundtable,...
NBC12
US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging bridge in Richmond. The City will receive $18.4 million to replace the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge. The renovations will focus on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks that divide Scott’s Addition...
NBC12
ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits
The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
NBC12
Hanover School Board public comment meeting becomes tense ahead of transgender bathroom policy vote
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night’s Hanover County School Board meeting was packed with community members on both sides ready to speak on the proposed transgender bathroom and locker room policy but became tense early on. It was the same amount of people if not more who turned out...
NBC12
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, and one suspected death within a 24-hour span. In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday. Police believe these multiple overdoses in...
NBC12
Petersburg police opening sub-station
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area. The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing. “Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said...
NBC12
Henrico teens kick off 24-hour Run-A-Thon in honor of friend killed
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of kids in Henrico County laced up their sneakers Tuesday to run for 24 hours straight in honor of a friend who was tragically killed this summer. In early July, Julia Budzinski, a 17-year-old Glen Allen Student, lost her life in a boating accident...
NBC12
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling down their road. They say their street has become an expressway. Mark Baker’s truck was smashed on Sunday, collateral damage from a four-car crash at the intersection of 31st Street...
NBC12
Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury indicted one of the two men Richmond police say were planning a shooting in Richmond on July 4 on a weapons charge. Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted this week on a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.
NBC12
Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
NBC12
Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly crash, bicyclist Natalie Rainer is starting to recover. Police said on the morning of Aug. 13, Rainer and Jonah Holland were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes near Osbourne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in Henrico.
