Richmond, VA

NBC12

Statewide, local SOL test results still down from pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State school leaders say in-person instruction matters, and it shows through statewide data. State school officials held a briefing Thursday to present the 2021-2022 statewide SOL test results. Results from Standards of Learning and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond organization raises $4.4 million for families experiencing homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area experiencing homelessness. Housing Families First recently completed its Opening Doors for Families Campaign, and the organization says it plans to use the $4.4 million raised to help expand services to 300 additional families dealing with homelessness annually.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Concerns over segregation display led to post office closure

MONTPELIER STATION, VA - The U.S. Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement on the closure, the postal service noted that the museum near former president...
MONTPELIER STATION, VA
NBC12

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - This year, the Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters - making it the greatest number of cubs born in a single year in the zoo’s history. Visitors can see six of those cheetah cubs and their mom when they...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Staying cyber safe: FBI Richmond holds cyber security round table

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cyber fraud is a multi-billion dollar criminal enterprise that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says is causing headaches for people all over the country, especially in the Commonwealth. Thursday, cyber squad experts from the Richmond Field Office of the FBI held a cyber security roundtable,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging bridge in Richmond. The City will receive $18.4 million to replace the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge. The renovations will focus on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks that divide Scott’s Addition...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits

The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, and one suspected death within a 24-hour span. In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday. Police believe these multiple overdoses in...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police opening sub-station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area. The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing. “Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury indicted one of the two men Richmond police say were planning a shooting in Richmond on July 4 on a weapons charge. Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted this week on a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly crash, bicyclist Natalie Rainer is starting to recover. Police said on the morning of Aug. 13, Rainer and Jonah Holland were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes near Osbourne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in Henrico.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

